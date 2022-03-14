RE Himalayan Scram 411 Colours Revealed In New Photos

Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets same underpinnings and powertrain as Himalayan but is known for its road-biased mannerisms

After months of testing, Royal Enfield will launch new Himalayan Scram 411 in India tomorrow. Ahead of that, the first units have arrived at the dealer showroom.

Based on Himalayan, Scram 411 is essentially a more road-friendly version of the adventure bike and has been developed to munch long miles on road and occasionally hit some rough trails. Scram 411’s structural similarity with Himalayan is clearly evident from the spy shots.

RE Himalayan Scram 411 Colours

The new RE Scram 411 continues to sport a retro theme, as evident with its round headlamp and rear-view mirrors. It will be offered in multiple colour combinations of White and Red, Grey and Yellow, Grey and Red as well as a Black and Red.

Seating setup also remains similar to Himalayan with a single-piece stepped-up saddle. Other things like fork gaiters, design of fuel tank, wide handlebar, chassis and a side-on upswept exhaust canister are very similar to Himalayan.

However, Scram misses out on a few exterior elements that provide a traditional rugged look of an adventure bike to Himalayan. For instance, Scram doesn’t feature a signature beak-like fender up front as seen in most contemporary ADVs.

The luggage rack at rear is replaced by a single-piece pillion grab rail. A badge plate adjacent to the fuel tank is also unique to Scram 411. The scrambler also rides lower than its ADV sibling thanks to a smaller 19-inch front wheel instead of a 21-unit seen in Himalayan.

Mechanical Specs & Features

Coming to specifications, Scram 411 will be powered by the same 411cc, single-cylinder en, air-cooled engine as the Himalayan. This motor kicks out 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque when paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels that are shod with dual-purpose tyres. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks upfront and a linked rear monoshock. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of new Himalayan Scram 411 below, credit to Viswa Hub.

Braking hardware comprises single disc brakes at both ends aided by dual-channel ABS. Royal Enfield is also offering a number colour options for Scram including multiple dual-tone colour schemes. As far as features are concerned, it gets basic equipment consisting of a halogen headlight, a semi-digital instrument console sourced from Meteor.

Unlike Himalayan, Scram 411 is not offered with a switchable ABS at rear. Royal Enfield is offering a number of customisation options via MIY platform on the company website. It will lock its horns against Yezdi Scrambler in the country.