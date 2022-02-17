RE Himalayan Scram 411 Red, White, Black Colours – Arrives At Dealer

Royal Enfield is expected to launch Scram 411 in coming days at a starting price just below Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield presently has multiple products in development. These are scheduled to launch in the coming months. The next big launch from the Chennai-based bikemaker is Scram 411 which is essentially a road-friendly version of Himlayan. First units have now arrived at dealer showrooms.

Test mules of Scram 411 have been spied on numerous occasions in recent times. Recently, a few crucial details regarding the upcoming scrambler had been leaked on the internet. Ahead of its launch, which is expected in a few days, the bike has been spied in new colours of Red and White as well as Red and Black.

As customary with any Royal Enfield launch, apparel of the upcoming Scram 411 including T-shirts, key chains, etc. have started reaching dealerships ahead of its market launch. The latest spy shots reveal the undisguised avatar of Scram 411. The design is evidently similar to its more adventure-friendly sibling- Himalayan on which it is based.

RE Himalayan Scram 411 – Design

For starters, Scram 411 gets the same body and basic silhouette as Himlayan with a hint of retro styling. Components such as round headlight, rearview mirrors, wide handlebar, fork gaiters and sculpted fuel tank have been carried forward from Himalayan. One major variation from the off-road Himalayan is that the road-biased Scram gets a single-piece seat instead of split seats.

Also, the black headlamp casing has been molded from cast iron which gives it a distinct appearance. It also doesn’t feature a tall windscreen upfront which is offered as standard in Himalayan. The latter also receives a small luggage rack as standard at the rear which is replaced by a simple single-piece grab rail. Scram 411 also features an urban badge plate on both sides of the fuel tank with its branding which lends the bike a distinct appeal.

Turn indicators in the upcoming bike appear to be of a slightly different shape. While both motorcycles feature a similar side-slung upswept exhaust, the canister in Scram gets a slightly different look. Like Himalayan, Scram 411 also rides on wire-spoked wheels which adds to the retro charm Royal Enfield is known for.

Hardware, Engine Specs

However, while Himalayan gets a 21-inch front wheel, Scram receives a 19-inch front unit due to road-friendly dynamics. Speaking of dynamics, the same suspension setup used in Himalayan comprising telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear is likely to be offered but with different travel settings. The wheels are wrapped around by block pattern, dual-purpose tyres which should be good enough for some soft-roading.

Braking duties will be handled by 300 mm and 240 mm discs at front and rear respectively aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard. Powering Scram will be the same 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine that propels Himalayan. This motor kicks out 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. However, power and torque delivery is expected to be tuned slightly differently for road-biased mannerisms.

