2021 RE Himalayan Tripper Navigation Display Unit Detailed In New Spy Shots

Tripper Navigation feature is expected to be offered in future Royal Enfield models like the new-gen Classic 350

Royal Enfield Himalayan will soon be given a mid-life facelift later this year. Test mules of the updated adventure tourer has been spotted on a couple of occasions in the past month. Among other updates, the most prominent inclusion to the 2021 Himalayan is going to be the app-based Tripper Navigation system.

The latest spy image clearly shows the instrument cluster with an extra pod which is presumably the smartphone-based Tripper Navigation. It offers turn-by-turn navigation to riders with locations entered on their phone. This system was first introduced in the recently launched Meteor 350.

Himalayan Tripper

This Tripper Navigation is expected to be offered in other Royal Enfield models such as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 later. Images of the test mule show the Himalayan wearing a Lake Blue colour scheme which is on offer since the BS6 update last year.

The latest iteration of Himalayan is not expected to witness any massive updates both in terms of its design and specifications. Expect a minor price bump, due to the addition of this new feature.

Specs

This 2021 iteration of Himalayan might receive a more refined engine. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 411cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor which generated 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It will be interesting to see if Royal Enfield decides to elevate its output since, as of now, its returns are very modest for an engine of that capacity.

Its equipment list is likely to be identical to the current model. Though Royal Enfield might throw in a few extra colour options. Currently, the bikemaker offers as many as six paint options namely- Rock Red, Gravel Gray, Granite Black, Snow White and Lake Blue. The adventure motorcycle is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.91 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.96 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Other RE models in pipeline

As far as its launch is concerned, the updated Himalayan is expected to hit showrooms during the first quarter of 2021 itself. In fact, Royal Enfield has a plethora of new launches lined up for this year as the company had earlier revealed its intentions of introducing one new model every quarter for the next seven years. The updated Himalayan will be followed by the new generation model of Classic which is also expected to receive the Tripper Navigation.

Later towards the middle of 2021, the Chennai-based bikemaker is expected to launch the facelifted 650 twins- Interceptor and Continental GT. Royal Enfield has also been testing its upcoming cruiser KX650 quite extensively in the past few months. It will be based on the same 650cc platform as Interceptor and Continental GT.

