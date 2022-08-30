RE Hunter 350 Stunt Capabilities Showcased – 360 Spin, Wheelie

As compared to other 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles, Hunter 350 has a compact, nimble-footed profile

Two-wheeler manufacturers have often used stunts to highlight superior capabilities of their bikes. Some examples include Bajaj Auto, Yamaha motorcycles and more recently Ola Electric. Also fun to watch are stunts performed by amateurs and enthusiasts, who can be as creative as they want without getting restricted by any ethical concerns.

In a recent video, a Hunter 350 user can be seen performing some signature stunt moves with the bike. It includes 360 degree spin and wheelie. While these manoeuvres may be quite basic, especially for a professional, what makes it worth watching is the limited space in which the stunts have been performed.

What makes Hunter 350 so agile?

As compared to other 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycles, Hunter 350 has a shorter wheelbase of 1,370 mm. It is also lightweight, with an unfuelled kerb weight of around 169 kg. The twin-downtube spine frame utilizes a compact design, which makes the bike a lot more maneuverable across busy city streets. 17-inch wheels work to enhance the bike’s agile character. Seat height of 800 mm ensures a low centre of gravity, which helps ensure optimal control and handling of the bike.

A comfortable riding stance and advantageous rake angle are other factors that improve the bike’s capabilities. Topping it all is the powerful 349.34 cc motor that churns out 20.2 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Being lightweight, Hunter 350 has a higher power to weight ratio in comparison to other 350cc Royal Enfield bikes with the same engine. There is ample torque, as is required for performing wheelies and donuts.

Hunter 350 has intuitive throttle response, which ensures quick acceleration. This is clearly evident in the video, as the bike can be seen achieving fast speeds in a limited space of just around 10 meters. The stunts are performed by Faraz Stunt Rider who is a professional stunt rider as well as a motorcycle stunt trainer.

Braking setup seems to be just right, as it’s a key requirement for performing such types of stunts. Hunter 350 has 300 mm fixed disc with twin piston floating calliper at front and 270 mm disc, single piston floating calliper at rear. Dual-channel is offered as standard.

Safety gear missing

While the stunts look super smooth, the only safety gear being used is a half face helmet. Hands, elbows, torso, legs and knees are completely exposed, which increases the risk of serious injury. OEMs often have had to face criticism for their stunt advertisements, even when it was clearly stated that the stunts are performed by professionals in a controlled environment and with all safety precautions and adequate safety gear.

People try to copy such stunts as it looks all too easy, not realizing the amount of practice required to perform such manoeuvres. It is strongly recommended that users don’t copy such moves, as there could be adverse consequences.