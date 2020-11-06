RE Meteor 350 SuperNova Blue Top Variant – Detailed First Look

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cruiser motorcycle replaces the Thunderbird 350 in company line-up

The upcoming launch from Royal Enfield is the new Meteor 350. This cruiser bike has been spied on test on numerous occasions and images have also been leaked online telling us a lot of what is in store. Launch date was initially set for earlier this year but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works, delaying launch by a few months.

With launch set for later today, 6th November, the motorcycles have arrived at dealer showrooms. Thanks to which, multiple first look and walkaround videos of the new Meteor 350 have hit the web. Here are few such videos from MRD Vlogs, DSD Cars and Shaik Raunaq Fardeen; which details the top of the line Supernova Meteor 350 as well as other variants of the RE M350.

Variants and Colour Options

The new Meteor 350 will be positioned on an all new ‘J’ platform. This will result in comparatively lower weight, higher level of agility and thanks to high set handle bars, will also offer the rider a more comfortable and upright seating position. The Meteor 350 will be offered in three variants of Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. Each variant will be differently equipped with specific colour choices.

The Fireball will be the most affordable variant. It will come in with two solid gloss colours of Fireball Red and Fireball Yellow and will receive sporty decals and all other parts finished in gloss black as it misses out on chrome accents seen on the other two variants. RE Meteor Fireball will sport ‘Royal Enfield and ‘Meteor 350’ stickers in place of 3D logos and will get a colour coded fuel tank with matching rim stickers.

The Stellar variant gets colour options of Stellar red (metallic gloss), Stellar Black (matte) and Stellar Blue (metallic gloss). It receives body coloured panels, chrome accents on handle bars, fuel cover and exhaust while for added rider comfort it will sport a back rest.

The Stellar variant receives a premium appeal with its chrome finished exhaust, fuel injector cover and handlebars while 3D badging will see be seen on fuel tank and side panels. Its features also include a windscreen and it will ride on machine finished alloy wheels.

Colour options for the top of the line Supernova variant will be dual tone shades of Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue. It gets a more premium finish as compared to the other two variants with a revised seat cover, cushioned back rest, windscreen and chrome finished indicators.

RE Meteor 350 – Engine Specs

The RE Meteor 350 engine specifications were also leaked earlier. It is slated to be powered by a 350cc, single cylinder engine offering 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox. It will be a long stroke engine delivering torque at lower rpms and a low thump exhaust sound. The engine will be capable of lower emissions and instant acceleration resulting in an easier riding experience both in city and on highways.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which will be positioned above the Classic 350 and Himalayan in the company lineup could be priced between Rs.1.60-1.80 lakhs. It will rival the likes of Honda CB350, Jawa 300 and Benelli Imperiale 400.