RE Himalayan, Meteor Prices Likely To Reduce – Tripper Navigation Discontinued

Royal Enfield will not be offering Tripper Navigation as a standard feature in any of its models

Royal Enfield is constantly busy providing small updates to its lineup. The latest piece of update is not expected to sit well with Royal Enfield fans and prospective buyers. The Chennai-based bikemaker has discontinued the standard feature of Tripper Navigation from Meteor 350 and Himalayan.

The cruiser and the adventure tourer were offered with this feature as standard across all variants. After the latest update, Tripper Navigation on these bikes will only be available through Royal Enfield’s MIY configurator on the official website as an optional accessory.

Tripper Navigation deleted from Meteor, Himalayan

Exact reason for deletion of this feature isn’t known but it could be due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips. Sources tell RushLane that prices of both Meteor and Himalayan are likely to be reduced by about Rs 5,000, because of the discontinuation of Tripper Navigation. In other models like the new-gen Classic 350 and Scram 411, Tripper Navigation has been offered as an optional accessory from the beginning.

The Tripper pod displays turn-by-turn navigation when paired with the Royal Enfield app on the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth. Recently, Royal Enfield added three new colour options in the Meteor 350 lineup. These included a green and blue paint in the base Fireball variant and a new red shade offered in the top-end Supernova variant. All in all, the cruiser is now available in a total of ten paint schemes with three variants on offer.

Booking Amount Increased

In another update, Royal Enfield has decided to increase booking amount from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for all its models. The revised booking amount will come into effect starting from 1 May 2022 onwards. The company currently has seven offerings under its belt including Bullet 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan, Scram 411, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Upcoming Models from Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is also busy developing multiple new models for the coming future. In the 350cc category, it is developing Hunter 350 and the new-gen Bullet 350 that will be underpinned by the new J series platform. On the other hand, the company is also developing multiple new models in the 650cc category including Super Meteor and Shotgun.

A more powerful 450cc iteration of Himalayan is also under development. All these models have already been spotted testing on multiple occasions in recent times. Royal Enfield is expected to launch at least two new models in the remainder of this year. One of them is likely to be Hunter 350 while the other is expected to be a cruiser based on the 650cc platform called Super Meteor 650.

The former is expected to be powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that kicks out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The latter, on the other hand, will be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin, oil-cooled engine that dishes out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.