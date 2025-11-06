RE Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts Drop Unveiled At EICMA – 100 Units Globally

Inspired by the Caliber Royale custom build, the Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts Drop is all about exquisite craftsmanship and refined detailing

At the 2025 EICMA, Royal Enfield has showcased various products such as the Continental GT 750, Himalayan 750, Bullet 650, Classic 650 Special Edition, Himalayan Mana Black and the Flying Flea FF.S6 scrambler. Another bike that is getting everyone’s attention is a custom version of Shotgun 650, created in collaboration with popular custom builder Rough Crafts. This limited-edition model focuses exclusively on achieving a more opulent profile for Shotgun 650. Let’s check out the details.

Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts Drop – Key features

Custom built Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts Drop utilizes a combination of gloss jet black and matte stealth black surfaces. This is an entirely new colour theme, not available with the stock model. The main highlight of this custom project is the use of real gold leaf stripes. These can be seen across the front fender, fuel tank, side panels and rear fender.

Golden pinstripes are a signature feature, seen with Royal Enfield bikes such as Classic 350 and Bullet 350. This is the first time it has been introduced with the Shotgun 650. Drawn across the dark surfaces, the gold leaf stripes give the bike a luxurious, majestic feel. Another highlight is the gold-finished inner tube of the USD front forks. This also stands out against the dark theme used for the custom bike.

Various other premium upgrades have been introduced. The single-piece leather seat has a distinctive quilted pattern that resonates with the overall design philosophy of the custom build. The bike also gets contrast cut alloy rims and bar end mirrors. Another key highlight is a hand-cast solid brass badge on the fuel tank.

Royal Enfield will sell only 100 units of the Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts Drop custom build bike globally. It will be available across India, Europe, APAC and North America. Each bike will have a unique number, from 1 to 100. The one showcased at EICMA has the 1/100 number on the fuel tank. The custom builder’s logo ‘Rough Crafts’ is also there on the top of the fuel tank.

Launch date, pricing

Royal Enfield has stated that the ownership process for the bike will be announced soon. However, an exact timeline for market availability has not been revealed. The Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts Drop custom build will essentially be positioned as a collector’s edition.

It is possible that enthusiasts may be allowed to choose their favourite number between 1 and 100 when booking the Shotgun 650 X Rough Crafts Drop. This seems relevant considering the growing interest in things like lucky numbers and numerology.

The option to choose a specific number could attract an additional fee. However, there are no official details about the booking process. The stock Shotgun 650 is available at a starting price of Rs 3.94 lakh.