RE Super Meteor 650 Launch Price Rs 3.49 L To Rs 3.79 L

The third installment of Royal Enfield’s 650cc platform debuted at 2022 EICMA Show in the form of Super Meteor 650. It is Royal Enfield’s first attempt at a low-slung cruiser and seems to be very well received by audiences worldwide.

Prices for RE Super Meteor 650 have been revealed today starting from Rs. 3.49 lakh (ex-sh) for regular model while Tourer costs Rs. 3.79 lakh (ex-sh). Pricing is in line with what motorcycle enthusiasts were expecting and is far less than rivaling low-slung middle-weight cruisers like Kawasaki Vulcan S and the likes. Bookings have opened. Deliveries will start from 1st Feb 2023 in India.

RE Super Meteor 650 Prices

After years of testing, Royal Enfield finally launched the Super Meteor 650 in India. If you thought the 650cc platform broke a lot of Royal Enfield related stereotypes, Super Meteor 650 takes that notion to a new level. It is the first-ever RE to come with USD forks and LED headlights. It is the first 650cc motorcycle from RE to get modern features like a Tripper screen.

Royal Enfield has stuck to its ethos and has delivered a timeless-looking motorcycle that is sure to age well. With swooping lines, round headlights, taillights, turn indicators and subtle use of chrome, it pays tribute to motorcycles of the past with modernity. Rider is greeted with a generous seat with a relaxed riding posture.

The handlebar extends slightly toward the driver ensuring an upright riding posture. Front-set footpegs ease driver fatigue and are an absolute boon for long intercontinental mile munching (or Kilometer munching). Weighing 241 kg and measuring 1500 mm long wheelbase, Super Meteor is set to offer supreme straight-line stability and decent immunity to cross-winds.

Just like its smaller sibling, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650 gets alloy wheels on both standard and Tourer variants. Buyers will enjoy tubeless tyres which are more convenient than tubed tyres. Speaking of tyres, Super Meteor 650 gets 100/90-19 tyre at front wrapped on 19” alloy and 150/80-B16 tyres at the rear wrapped on 16” alloy wheel.

Specs & Features

Royal Enfield has offered a Tripper navigation screen with Super Meteor 650 that enables turn-by-turn navigation. Along with that, Royal Enfield is offering accessory kits named Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer. These kits add more value to the motorcycle and enhance functionalities.

The 648 cc parallel-twin engine is shared with Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. This is the main talking point of this motorcycle. It makes 47 horses and 52.3 torques and is very tractable. Power is regulated by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and is sent to the rear wheels via a chain drive.

Starting at Rs. 3.49 lakh (ex-sh) for standard RE Super Meteor 650, this is the least expensive low-slung cruiser with multi-cylinder engines of any kind. Yes, Keeway K-Light 250V and Benda V302C exist at Rs. 3.09 lakh and Rs. 3.89 lakh (both prices ex-sh). But they don’t fall into middle-weight category. Kawasaki Vulcan S priced at 6.4 lakh (ex-sh) is the only logical rival.