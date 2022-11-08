RE Super Meteor 650 Red, Black Colour – First Official Photo Leaks ?

Super Meteor 650 will have several distinctive features, something not seen with any of the existing Royal Enfield bikes

Spotted multiple times across city streets and highways, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is one of the most awaited bikes in the country. It will make its global debut later today at 2022 EICMA. Ahead of that, first photo of the upcoming Super Meteor 650 has been leaked online. It is seen in a dual tone finish of Red and black colour.

Super Meteor 650 is part of the company’s strategy to expand options available to enthusiasts in the 650cc segment. 650 twins are already enjoying spectacular success with a market share of more than 80 percent in 500cc+ motorcycle segment. Addition of new 650cc products like Super Meteor will further strengthen Royal Enfield’s presence in this space. Exports are also expected to contribute significant numbers to overall sales of Super Meteor 650.

Super Meteor 650 new details

Ergonomics are vitally important for cruisers and Royal Enfield is making sure that Super Meteor lives up to expectations. A key detail that has been revealed is low seat height, even less than 765mm of Meteor 350. This will be advantageous in terms of handling and overall ride dynamics. Low seat height will ensure that even shorter individuals can handle the bike without any hassles.

Given the bike’s significant volume and weight, it is imperative for users to firmly plant their feet on the ground. A low seat height will make it possible. The bike has a scooped seat, which will ensure optimal comfort and adequate lumbar support, as necessary for long distance touring. Ergonomics are further enhanced with wide handlebar and forward set foot pegs.

Another key feature will be a new LED headlight. Super Meteor will be the first Royal Enfield bike to have this type of headlight. Upcoming Himalayan 450 is also expected to get a similar LED headlight. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be using 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. This setup is slightly different from Meteor 350 that has a 17-inch rear wheel. As for the rubber, Super Meteor 650 is likely to get Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres.

Super Meteor 650 features, specs

Apart from the signature retro theme, Super Meteor will have a completely unique profile. Everything from fuel tank design to offset fuel filler cap, retro-styled winged logo, side panels and tail section will be entirely new. However, some components such as instrument cluster, switchgear, tripper navigation and round LED tail light could be borrowed from Meteor 350. Switch cubes are expected to have a lighter colour shade in comparison to the usual black finish.

Super Meteor will be utilizing a modified version of the chassis used with 650 twins. A number of changes are expected, based on different mounting points for foot pegs, rear brake pedal and heel and toe shifter. The bike will be using USD forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers.

Engine will be the same as 650 twins and likely to have the same performance numbers of 47 hp and 52 Nm. However, some visual uniqueness has been achieved with changes to the appearance of engine casing. Super Meteor 650 is expected to be even smoother than 650 twins, as it gets a new brace for the engine head that connects to the top of the frame.

In India, Super Meteor 650 could be showcased at the upcoming Royal Enfield Rider Mania, later this month. Postponed due to the pandemic, the event will be back in November after a gap of two years.

