Real Stories of Change: How Mahindra Treo is Empowering Lives Across India

Mahindra has long been a trusted name in the Indian automotive space. In the electric 3-wheeler category, the brand is now playing a pioneering role—especially with its popular Treo lineup. With a focus on empowering self-employed individuals, Mahindra’s Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division has helped thousands of drivers turn their lives around by offering a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation. Three such inspiring stories from across India highlight how the Mahindra Treo has become more than just a vehicle—it has become a symbol of hope, independence, and prosperity.

Driving Change With Treo: Real Owner Stories

Satnam Singh, Amritsar – Driving Towards a Better Tomorrow

After 22 years of running diesel rickshaws, Satnam Singh made the switch to Mahindra Treo in 2022. Based in Amritsar and ferrying tourists to the Wagah Border, Singh was drawn to Treo’s performance and lower running costs—especially as fuel prices soared.

Since switching, his daily commute time has reduced from 45 to 30 minutes, and he reports no drop in range since the first day. Even passengers now request to ride in his EV over traditional diesel rickshaws, thanks to Treo’s smooth, silent, and pollution-free operation. With his improved earnings, Singh plans to gift his son a motorcycle—proof that Mahindra Treo is helping him move forward in every way.

Sagar More, Maharashtra – From Tea Seller to Business Owner

Struggling with loan repayments and limited income, Sagar More was juggling a day job and a small tea stall in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. In 2022, he bought his first Mahindra Treo to support his family. Six months later, seeing the positive impact and consistent income, he upgraded to a Treo Plus and then bought a second one by September 2023.

He praises the 150 km range, responsive performance, and reliability of the Treo Plus and calls it his “partner” in growth. Today, Sagar is not only financially stable but also proud to be running a business that’s sustainable and future-ready.

Seena, Kerala – Driving Independence

Seena from Kerala is breaking barriers and steering change. As a female rickshaw driver operating a Mahindra Treo, she’s an inspiration to women in her community. Her journey into electric mobility began with a goal to be self-reliant—and today, she’s a role model for others seeking the same path.

Her success story has inspired many other women to step into this field, some of whom had never even driven a rickshaw before. For Seena and the women she has motivated, Treo is more than just a vehicle—it’s a means of empowerment.

The Mahindra Treo isn’t just changing how people move—it’s changing lives. Whether it’s reducing operating costs, improving income potential, or helping individuals find independence, these real-life stories show that electric mobility is driving meaningful social change. Mahindra’s commitment to building accessible and sustainable last-mile solutions continues to fuel dreams, one Treo at a time.