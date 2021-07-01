RedMoto XEV Electric Motorcycle, Scooter Bookings Open From Today At Rs 5k

RedMoto XEV starts pre-bookings for its electric two-wheelers on July 1, 2021

Chhattisgarh-based EV manufacturer, RedMoto XEV has revised its initial launch plans, and is ready to enter the market for business. Previously expected to launch its new electric vehicle range in May 2021, the company today announced the start of pre-bookings from tomorrow.

Revisions to launch plans are understandable considering an industry-wide wait for revisions to FAME II scheme. The same was announced only recently, and will help electric vehicle manufacturers work on their growth and development blueprints without hindrance.

With pre-booking open from today, those who have been waiting with bated breath, the opportunity is now available. Pre-booking amount has been set at Rs 4,999, and the link to enable online bookings will be available on the company website.

RedMoto EV delivery dispatch schedule

In ensuring swift and timely deliveries, the company will entertain a limited number of bookings to start with. Tentative delivery date is stated as 3 months from date of booking. RedMoto plans to dispatch its first batch of pre-booked vehicles by November 2, 2021.

To make the buying process customer friendly, and transparent, RedMoto will release videos on social media channels . These will be informative and will include description and vehicle walkthrough. The shorter wait period is for RedMoto’s R1X and R3X, city commute scooters.

RedMoto R5X motorcycle waiting period

RedMoto R5X motorcycle entails a longer wait period of 6 months. The motorcycles will be readied for delivery by the start of 2022. It’s going to be available at an approx price band of Rs 89,999. This is a revision from an earlier estimate of between 80k-85k. Updated price listings will be available in time for pre-booking.

The electric vehicle manufacturer will display and commence test rides in Ranchi, Raipur, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Bhubaneshwar, New Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Noida, Pune, Chennai and Bangalore. In the meantime, as the company readies for vehicles deliveries, RedMoto is focused on dealer network development

EV market growth is a phenomenon that’s being closely watched. Rife with opportunities the platform has been embraced by a range of new age manufacturers. This coupled with projected growth, regular petrol price charts, and the need for a two-wheel paint a compelling picture.

What remains to be seen is how much of a chunk electric two-wheelers command of the total 2W segment in the years to come. In the meantime, companies are leaving no stone unturned to carve up a market share for themselves. With endless launches from manufacturers envisioned, one can hope that state subsidies, FAME II guidelines and the thirst to command the market will ensure price competitive electric scooters and motorcycles.