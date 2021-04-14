RedMoto XEV To Launch Electric Scooters, Motorcycle – Price 65k To 85k

Chhattisgarh based RedMoto XEV is ready to launch 3 electric vehicles, two scooters and a motorcycle on May 21, 2021

Chhattisgarh based startup RedMoto XEV is launching three new electric vehicles. The models will be available for sale from May 21, 2021. Use of these Eco-friendly vehicles will help to control pollution and will also help in maintaining an eco-friendly environment. These vehicles are designed to be launched in the auto sector after high quality testing and special thing is that their price will also be very economical, compared to other vehicles range.

Keeping in mind market trends and consumer needs, RedMoto XEV has concentrated on its vehicle’s design and look, and at keeping retail price at a minimum. Charging entails use of few electricity units. Following testing under the prescribed standards, consumers will be able to run the electric two-wheels for about 1000 km at a cost of 200 bucks.

R3X and R1X scooter, and R5X motorcycle

Founder and CEO Jitendra says said the company is prepped to sell its e-vehicles at an affordable price. They are also depending on better product design. The electric two-wheelers are being termed as affordable bikes and the company says the R5X motorcycle will be available at a price between 80k-85k.

The e-scooters (R3X, R1X) will cost between 65k-72k. Once charged for 4 hours, the vehicles will have a runtime of 60 kms. The low-speed units feature a 48V system, with optional battery type of Lithium or VRLA. All thee e-vehicles (R3X, R1X, R5X) are ICAT tested in low speed category.

RedMoto XEV EV startup

The Chhattisgarh based startup will operate pan India in due time. For this, the company is working on logistics to ensure large-scale operations. Preparations to sell these vehicles in another main cities of India have been completed. This will let the company begin sales at various cities in a few weeks time.

While the company has 3 models to begin ops with, RedMoto XEV will be launching a range of electric vehicles over time. Expenditure on the maintenance of these vehicles, due to which there will be no extra burden on the pocket of the consumers.

Current trends in the Indian auto market is encoring for electric two-wheeler start-ups. Considering the opportunities are endless, more and more companies are opening shop. This is in tandem with the government’s commitment to make the business environment for electric vehicle manufacturers for conducive.

In general, the strongest arguments focus on cost of ownership and operation, and reduced emissions. RedMoto XEV is committed to the same end goals among other factors. The company says customers will not be burdened with expenses keeping in mind costs related to maintenance.