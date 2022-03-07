Renault Arkana Coupe SUV Spied Undisguised – India Launch Planned

Interestingly, Renault continues to tease Arkana on its official India social media handle

Renault has been going through an interesting phase in the Indian market. They have been left with only three products in its portfolio- a subcompact UV Kiger, a compact MPV Kiger and an entry-level hatch Kwid. All three models bring decent sales volumes for the French carmaker every month.

However, overall monthly sales volume of Renault seem to have gotten stagnant. Renault recently pulled the plug on Duster which was once its most trusted and highest-selling vehicle in India. In a short period, Duster had earned a cult status in India.

While Renault is likely to bring back Duster with a generation upgrade, it could take some time. Meanwhile, the French brand has been testing Arkana coupe SUV on Indian roads. It is likely that Renault India is planning to launch Arakana.

Renault Arkana Spied- Design & Dimensions

Arkana has been caught on camera once again in an undisguised prototype. The latest spy shots are probably clicked inside Renault India plant in Chennai. Arkana has a coupe-style sloping roofline that merges with the boot, giving it a high-riding notchback look. Other highlights include sharp LED headlights with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs and LED taillights with a connected LED stripe across the tailgate.

Renault retails global-spec Arkana in two derivatives- one underpinned by older B0 platform and other underpinned by new CMF-B architecture. The former unit used to form base for discontinued models like Captur and Duster in India. Whereas latter will be used mainly for hybrid and mild-hybrid models including upcoming new-gen Duster.

In terms of dimensions, Arkana measures 4,545 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and 1,565 mm in height. It rides on a wheelbase of 2,721 mm and has a good ground clearance of 205 mm for AWD version and 208 mm for Front Wheel Drive version. This makes it longer than Duster and a more suitable rival against the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Powertrain Options

Powering international-spec Arkana are two petrol engine options- a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated unit. Former is paired with a mild-hybrid technology and kicks out 136 bhp. Latter one comes with a self-charging E-Tech system which comprises an IC engine and, two electric motors (an e-motor and a high-voltage starter generator) and a unique multi-mode clutch-less dog box transmission.

India-spec Renault Arkana will probably be powered by 1.6-litre petrol motor paired with an E-tech hybrid system since the test mule was seen flaunting E-tech logo. Renault could be planning to bring Arkana to India as a fully imported model via CBU route. They could also be using Arkana as a testbed for some of its components on Indian roads.

