Renault Bigster 7 Seater Spied Ahead Of New Duster India Launch

Renault is preparing a major product offensive for India and one of the most important launches in its upcoming lineup will be the new-generation Duster along with a larger 7-seater version. Fresh spy shots now reveal a heavily camouflaged prototype of this larger SUV testing on Indian roads. Internationally known as Bigster, this model will be positioned above the upcoming new Duster and could retain the same name in India as well.

Renault India is currently undergoing a transition phase with plans to refresh its entire portfolio. Alongside the new Duster and Bigster, the company is also working Bridger sub 4m SUV, which made its debut earlier this week. Along with the Duster and Bridger, new Bigster will play a key role in Renault’s comeback strategy as it will allow the brand to enter the fast-growing three-row SUV segment.

Renault Bigster / Duster 7-Seater Spied Again

The newly spotted test mule was seen wearing temporary red registration plates from Tamil Nadu. The vehicle appears heavily camouflaged but several design elements can still be observed. At the front, the SUV carries a wide horizontal LED DRL signature similar to the design language seen on the new Duster globally. The main headlamp units appear to sit slightly lower on the fascia, giving the vehicle a layered lighting setup. The grille and bumper area are hidden under camouflage but the overall proportions hint at a bold and upright SUV stance.

From the side, the Bigster reveals a large and boxy silhouette, typical of a three-row SUV. The test mule rides on large alloy wheels that could measure around 19 inches, while chunky wheel arch cladding further enhances the rugged SUV appeal. A tall roofline and extended rear overhang suggest enough space to accommodate the third row of seats.

At the rear, the SUV features a sporty roof spoiler and vertically oriented tail lamp signatures, though the exact design is concealed by camouflage. The upright tailgate and wide stance hint at a strong road presence, something that was also a hallmark of the earlier Duster in India.

Expected Features And Interior

While interior details of the test vehicle were not visible, the upcoming Renault Bigster is expected to come with a feature-rich cabin tailored for the Indian market, just like the new Duster. Likely features could include a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry and rear AC vents.

Higher variants could also offer ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, premium audio system and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) depending on Renault’s final positioning for the model.

Powertrain Options – Hybrid Likely

Powertrain options for the India-spec Bigster are expected to be largely similar to those offered with the new Duster. However, the larger three-row SUV is unlikely to receive the entry-level 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Instead, it is expected to be offered with the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine producing 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with a 6-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Renault is also likely to introduce the 1.8-litre E-Tech strong hybrid powertrain with the Bigster, offering improved efficiency and the ability to drive in electric mode during low-speed city conditions. Notably, diesel engines will not be part of Renault’s future strategy for India, as the company has already confirmed its shift towards hybrid technology in the near term and full electrification in the longer term.

Renault’s Comeback Strategy For India

The return of the Duster nameplate has generated significant excitement in India. The original Duster played a major role in shaping the modern monocoque SUV segment in the country and enjoyed strong popularity during its peak years.

With the new-generation Duster expected to launch next week on 17th March 2026, the larger Bigster 7-seater is confirmed for launch later this year or early 2027. Sub 4m Bridger SUV is confirmed for launch by end 2027. By introducing 3 new models, Renault aims to strengthen its presence in India’s highly competitive SUV space and regain lost market momentum.