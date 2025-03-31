Renault Bigster Base Model Spied Ahead Of Launch – 7-Seater Duster

Testing of Renault Duster 7-Seater version is underway and test mule sightings are getting more frequent. The recent spy shots come from South America and they show a close-to-production test mule of a base variant of Renault’s new SUV based on Dacia Bigster. Even though it is still draped with camouflage, we can see definitive shape and counters of this vehicle.

Renault Duster 7-Seater Spied

The new Duster is one of the most anticipated new car launches in India. It is slated to go on sale in 2026 and is highly likely to spawn a larger 7-seater version of this vehicle as well. Speculations suggest the larger 7-seater Renault version will be based on Dacia Bigster and will probably launch in India too.

Nissan India confirmed a 7-Seater version of their C-Segment SUV as well. Which is Nissan’s badge-engineered version of this vehicle being tested. The base variant of Bigster looks slightly less big than what was showcased last year. It is a much bigger vehicle when compared to Duster and other C-Segment SUVs.

Most of the added bulk is situated behind the rear doors, which suggests that Renault is going for a 7-seater layout. This vehicle looks like it could be around 4.5m to 4.6m (similar size as Dacia Bigster) in length, which makes it larger than Jeep Compass and as large as Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Carens. Width and height will be around the same ballpark as Duster.

Speaking of, this new SUV from Renault will have the same doors and is likely to carry over a similar design language for its fascia as Duster. As this test mule seems to be a base variant or a lower trim, it lacks roof rails. Rear is slightly more unique with an understated roof spoiler and it is likely to carry a unique LED tail light signature.

What to expect?

On the inside, Duster 7-Seater may pack a larger touchscreen infotainment screen and a few more premium features over Duster, while maintaining an identical dashboard and door trims. We obviously get the all-important 3rd row seating and we can expect flexible 2nd row seats for versatility.

Under the bonnet, Renault Duster 7-Seater is likely to offer the same powertrain options as Duster. A 1.0L 100 bhp Turbo Petrol engine or a 1.2L 130 bhp Turbo Petrol engine or a 1.6L Hybrid system with a peak power of 140 bhp. Renault is also working on an e-4WD variant which gets an electric motor on the rear axle for traction.

