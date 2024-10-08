Renault Bigster SUV (Duster 7 Seater) Teased – XUV700, Safari Rival

Bigster SUV is essentially a longer, 3-row version of the new-gen Duster that is available for sale in international markets

Earlier this year, the new-gen Renault Duster was launched in Turkey. And now, preparations are underway for the launch of the 3-row Bigster model. Together, the new Duster and Bigster are expected to contribute significant sales volumes to Renault and its group company Dacia.

Renault Bigster SUV Teaser

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Bigster will debut with Dacia badging. The event is scheduled to be held from October 14-20. Ahead of that, Dacia has posted some teasers that confirm the ‘Bigster’ name. In terms of its styling, the Bigster SUV will be largely the same as the new-gen Duster. However, Bigster will have a more dominating road presence with its larger size. While the new Duster is 4,343 mm long, the Bigster will be 4,600 mm in length. That pits the Bigster against rivals such as Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

Dacia Bigster teasers reveal V-shaped tail lamps, which are the same as seen with new-gen Duster. However, there appear to be some changes to the rear tailgate. The Bigster under Renault is expected to have brand-specific changes. For example, grille design, logos, badging, etc. Such changes will also be seen across the interiors. The metal body parts will be largely the same for both Dacia Bigster and Renault Bigster.

Bigster – Specs, performance

Dacia/Renault Bigster SUV will borrow much of the equipment from new-gen Duster. Both SUVs are underpinned by the CMF-B platform. A lot of components will be common such as body panels, dashboard, seats, steering wheel and most of the mechanical parts. While engine options for Bigster are yet to be officially confirmed, it is likely to be the same as new-gen Duster. The latter has engine options of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.6-litre turbo petrol.

Based on the market, Bigster will be available in both 4X2 and 4X4 formats. The SUV will be able to deliver a dynamic performance via terrain modes of Snow, Off-road, Mud/Sand, Auto and Eco.

Bigster India launch

It is expected that the Bigster will be launched in India after the new-gen Renault Duster. The latter is scheduled to arrive in India in the second half of 2025. There will be a gap of around 6 months between the launch of new-gen Duster and Bigster in India.

Nissan will also launch its versions of the new-gen Duster and Bigster in India. These will have distinct styling, with changes to the front fascia and rear section. While the Renault Duster presents a rugged design, the Nissan version emphasizes sophistication and a more futuristic vibe.

Renault-Nissan partnership in India will spawn another pair of sibling models, which could potentially be EVs. These new launches will play a crucial role in helping Renault-Nissan improve their domestic sales.