Renault Boreal Name Revealed For Duster 7-Seater

Based on consumer preferences at specific locations, Renault Boreal could be offered in both 5-seat and 7-seat configurations

Renault will be launching the new-gen Duster and its 7-seater version in India in 2026. Ahead of that, the French carmaker has revealed the name of the 7-seater model – Renault Boreal. The Dacia version of this C-segment SUV is sold across Europe as a 5-seater model named the ‘Bigster’.

Renault Boreal – What does it mean?

The name ‘Boreal’ was trademarked in India last year. However, it was not clear at that time what exactly Renault was planning to do with this name. With the new teaser video released by Renault, it is likely that ‘Boreal’ will be used for the 7-seater Duster in India. This name will also be used across more than 70 markets outside Europe.

In the teaser video, Sylvia dos Santos, Naming Strategy Manager at Renault Brand Global Marketing, has talked about the reasons why the brand chose the name ‘Boreal’. The name can be linked to multiple sources such as the Greek word ‘Boreas’ that means northern wind. Boreas is also the name given to the Greek god of the wind and winter. Boreal name reflects smooth, lyrical characteristics, which is typical of French words.

A more widely known source that links to ‘Boreal’ is the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis). These radiant lights with dynamic patterns are a major tourist destination, seen in high-latitude regions near the Arctic Circle. One can spot them in specific locations across Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Canada and Alaska.

It is interesting to note that Renault had earlier used the Aurora Borealis term for a sporty show car version of the Kiger SUV. It had a unique colour configuration that transformed from blue to purple depending on the light and viewing angle.

Renault Boreal – What to expect?

Based on the CMF-B platform, Renault Boreal will be around 4.6m long. From a design perspective, most of the features will be shared with the new-gen Duster. Some of the key highlights include sleek LED headlamps with quirky Y-shaped DRLs, a large air dam, a muscular bumper and a sculpted bonnet with sharp lines.

Side profile has squared-off wheel arches, thick body cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails. At the rear, the lighting elements follow the same design approach as seen at the front. The SUV has a chunky bumper and integrated skid plate for a robust off-road feel.

Equipment list will be a close match with that of Dacia Bigster sold in Europe. The SUV has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and an electronic parking brake. A comprehensive range of safety features are available such as multiple airbags, electronic stability control and ADAS. Across international markets, Dacia Bigster offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain options.

Sticking with Renault Boreal, the SUV is expected to debut in Brazil in the coming months. It will first be offered for sale across Latin American countries. In India, Renault Boreal will take on rivals such as Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.