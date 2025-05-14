Renault Boreal SUV (Duster 7 Seater) Spied Testing – New Details Out

Based on the Dacia Bigster sold in European markets, Boreal has Renault’s signature styling across the front and rear

Last month, Renault had revealed the ‘Boreal’ nameplate for its upcoming C-segment SUV. It will be first introduced in Brazil, followed by other Latin American countries. Outside of Europe, Renault Boreal will be launched across more than 70+ countries.

Based on the specific market, Boreal could be offered in both 5-seat and 7-seat configuration. India will be getting it in 2026, along with the new-gen Duster. Let’s see what new details can be seen with the latest spy shots.

Renault Boreal – What’s different from Dacia Bigster?

Even with the heavy camouflage, one can notice some distinctive features such as a unique grille design and large Renault logo. Bumper section has been revised with a relatively wider intake in comparison to that of Dacia Bigster. While Bigster carries rugged aesthetics, Renault Boreal appears to focus more on refinement and sophistication.

Lighting elements at the front are expected to have largely the same format as seen with Dacia Bigster. Side profile of Renault Boreal seems almost the same as Dacia Bigster. However, there could be variations in the body cladding and wheel arch structures. The SUV is expected to use a new set of alloy wheels.

The Boreal test vehicle appears to be using traditional door handles at the rear. But these are likely dummy units. Renault Boreal is expected to use C-pillar mounted rear door handles, similar to that of Dacia Bigster. At the rear, Boreal has a modified bumper design and distinctive spoiler. The SUV could also have new tail lamps and a slightly different tailgate.

Insides of this test vehicle were not clicked, although the equipment list is expected to be largely the same as that of Dacia Bigster sold in Europe. Key highlights could include a 7-inch or 10-inch digital driver display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Also, a panoramic sunroof, premium sound system, ventilated front seats, electronic parking brake and wireless phone charging. Renault Boreal will have a robust safety kit that will include features such as ADAS and multiple airbags.

Powertrain options

Renault has not revealed the powertrain options for Boreal. In Europe, the Dacia Bigster is offered with mild-hybrid and full-hybrid powertrain options. The TCe 130 4×4 powertrain comprises a 3-cylinder 1.2L turbocharged engine, integrated with a 48V mild hybrid system. It generates 230 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Another option is the TCe 140 mild-hybrid setup, generating 230 Nm and paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Dacia Bigster’s full hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.8-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors. It generates 155 hp and is paired with a clutchless multi-mode automatic gearbox. This powertrain can manage around 80% of city driving needs in all-electric mode. Regenerative braking is used to boost range in all-electric mode. For the Indian market, there’s a good chance that Boreal could get a full-hybrid powertrain option.

