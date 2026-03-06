Renault Bridger Rendered With Defender-Inspired Styling – Thar, Jimny Rival

To be manufactured in India, the Renault Bridger is expected to be offered in both FWD and 4WD formats

Renault appears to be taking bold, confident steps to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. Just as enthusiasts were waiting for the new-gen Duster’s launch on 17th March, Renault sprang a surprise by teasing the Bridger concept. This is scheduled to be revealed on March 10th, 2026. To get a better idea of what the Bridger could be like in real life, Auto Moto has come up with an interesting render of the compact SUV. Let’s check out the details.

Renault Bridger exterior imagined

In its post, Renault had teased a silhouette of the upper half of the Bridger concept and a glimpse of the tailgate-mounted rear spare tyre. The render aptly captures these limited details and uses them to visualize the SUV’s side and rear profile. The end result is an SUV that carries design cues similar to the Land Rover Defender.

One can notice a tall, boxy profile and a range of off-road-oriented features. The SUV has a flat roof, heavy-duty roof rails, blacked-out pillars, conventional door handles and flared wheel arches. Bridger concept has ample ground clearance, which makes it suitable for a variety of terrains. In the render, large steel wheels have been used, wrapped in dual purpose tyres.

At the rear, key features include a largely flat windscreen and tailgate, a spare tyre and a prominent bumper with skid plate and tow hook. The SUV uses Y-shaped sporty taillamps, something similar to the Duster. Since Bridger’s official teaser had not revealed any details of the front fascia, this render skips it entirely. The SUV is expected to have a striking front fascia with distinctive lighting elements, a large grille and a chunky bumper.

Renault Bridger – Specs, performance

Renault will be positioning the Bridger as a ‘mini-Duster’. It could be based on a modified version of the CMF-A+ platform. It can serve as a more rugged, lifestyle-oriented alternative to the Renault Kiger. While official specs are yet to be revealed, it is possible that the Bridger could be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder, turbo petrol engine. This engine option is also being offered with the new Duster, where it generates 100 hp and 160 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmission options are expected with the Bridger.

While the base variants of the Bridger are expected to use a FWD setup, the higher variants could be offered in 4WD configuration. A comprehensive range of premium tech features and safety features, including ADAS, are expected. With the Bridger, Renault aims to enter the highly competitive, high-volume subcompact SUV segment.

This sub-4-meter segment generates the highest SUV sales and has consistently welcomed new model launches. When available, the Renault Bridger will take on rivals like Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny. The SUV could be available in showrooms in late 2027. Renault could also export the Bridger across multiple global markets such as Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Source