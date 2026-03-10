Renault Bridger SUV Design Patent Leaks Ahead Of Global Debut – Mini Duster

Renault is set to unveil its new compact SUV, the Renault Bridger, later today. Ahead of the official reveal, patent images of the upcoming SUV have surfaced online, giving us a clearer look at its final production design. The leaked patent drawings confirm many of the design elements hinted at in earlier teasers. Bridger appears to adopt a boxy, rugged styling theme, positioning it as a lifestyle-oriented compact SUV that sits below the upcoming Renault Duster in Renault’s global lineup.

Boxy Design With Strong Off-Road Character

The patent images reveal a tall, upright SUV profile with squared-off proportions and a distinctive off-road inspired stance. The most noticeable design feature is the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a styling cue typically associated with off-road vehicles.

The rear profile appears particularly rugged with vertical tail lamps and a clean tailgate design, further emphasising the SUV’s utilitarian appeal. Other exterior highlights include:

– Flat roofline with prominent roof rails

– Blacked-out pillars and contrast roof design

– Squared wheel arches with thick cladding

– Chunky bumpers with skid-plate styling

– Large multi-spoke alloy wheels

Front Styling Inspired By New Renault Design Language

The patent images also reveal the front fascia for the first time. Bridger gets a bold grille flanked by rectangular LED headlamps with distinctive lighting signatures. The front bumper looks chunky with strong horizontal lines and integrated skid-plate styling. Overall, the design gives the Bridger a mini-Defender-like stance, which aligns with Renault’s strategy of creating a more rugged lifestyle SUV positioned below Duster.

Platform And Powertrain Expectations

The upcoming Bridger is expected to be based on a modified CMF-A+ platform, which currently underpins models such as the Renault Kiger. Renault could position Bridger as a more rugged alternative to Kiger, targeting buyers looking for stronger SUV styling and better off-road capability.

Powertrain options are expected to include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, producing around 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission choices are likely to include both manual and automatic options. While lower variants could be offered with front-wheel drive, reports suggest Renault may also offer select variants with four-wheel-drive capability, making Bridger one of the few compact SUVs with such an option.

Made In India For Global Markets

The Bridger will be manufactured in India and could serve as an important global product for Renault. Apart from the domestic market, the SUV is expected to be exported to several international markets including Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Once launched, Bridger will enter the highly competitive compact SUV space and could take on rivals such as Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, especially if Renault introduces four-wheel-drive variants. With its official reveal scheduled later today, the Renault Bridger could play a key role in Renault’s strategy to revive its presence in the Indian SUV market.

