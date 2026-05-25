Renault Bridger SUV Design Patented In India – Jimny, Vision S Rival

Renault India has been taking greater strides to expand its portfolio in the country. The company recently announced a major product offensive for the domestic market. In that regard, two platforms were showcased – RGEP and RGMP. The latter has spawned Renault Duster and will underpin Bridger SUV and others.

Bridger SUV has been revealed in its concept guise globally and it will be designed, developed and manufactured in India for the domestic market and exports. Renault Bridger SUV has now been patented in India with slight design revisions over the concept, suggesting production-spec versions could be close to the concept.

Renault Bridger SUV Design

With the sub 4m lifestyle SUVs in the crosshair, Renault has unveiled Bridger SUV which will take on offerings like Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra’s upcoming Vision S (production version). The design of Bridger has been patented in India with slight design changes when compared to the concept vehicle revealed recently.

There is less clarity whether this is the production-spec version or a more refined concept or a prototype in more advanced stages of development. We say this because the recently patented Bridger design looks almost identical to the concept. It shares the same silhouette, which is upright and has textbook SUV proportions.

It has the same fascia as concept with its striking LED DRL signature, bull-bar-like styling element in the bumper, flat fascia, flared haunches, tail-gate mounted spare wheel, side-hinged tailgate, LED tail light signature, rear door handles on pillars and more. There is no sunroof in these patents, which is perfectly fine for a hot country like India.

Changes Over Concept

Where this new design patent differs over the concept (suggesting it is production-spec) include its wheel design, rear bumper design, two fuel filler caps (patenting one for ICE and one for EV versions) and missing rear tailgate handle. Also, bonnet is new and is not a clamshell anymore and we see a simpler bonnet design and new shut lines over the concept.

Illuminated RENAULT lettering is missing in the patents, where we could see BRIDGER lettering in the future, like DUSTER. Renault has revealed that Bridger will be based on RGMP platform which also underpins Duster and it may even get AWD setup. Renault is working on a new 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine which might be debuted in the Bridger.

Currently, there are no plug-in hybrid electric vehicles planned for the mass market by Renault. Two fuel filler caps seen on Bridger design patents suggest that Renault might be patenting the design of both ICE and EV versions in the same patent.