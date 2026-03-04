Renault Bridger SUV Teased – Jimny and Thar Rival, Made-In-India Mini Duster

Renault has just teased its upcoming Bridger concept, which is set to debut on March 10th, 2026. Bridger is set to be Renualt’s next big nameplate after Duster. It is exciting news for Indian market as this vehicle is confirmed to be designed and developed in India. Even the production is slated to happen in India. Let’s take a closer look.

Renault Bridger SUV Teased

The maker of Duster SUV is set to unveil a new concept vehicle on March 10th, 2026. Ahead of that, Renault has just confirmed the name of this upcoming concept, Bridger. Only a part of its silhouette has been teased, revealing a boxy design with traditional SUV proportions and the all-important tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Bridger derives its name from the word ‘Bridge’ and it is set to be positioned below Duster, falling in the sub 4m SUV segment. This falls perfectly in line with the latest reports of a ‘Mini Duster’ which is already under development. It will be launched in India, but will also be a global product as well, marketed as an urban SUV.

Renault is set to unveil Bridger Concept at their futuReady stage on March 10th, 2026. The production-spec version of this SUV is likely to be positioned on a monocoque platform. It will follow the sub 4m length constraint and will directly take on other boxy lifestyle SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar.

What to expect?

Not a lot is known about Renault Bridger Concept. The company is keen in expanding its global portfolio and increasing its presence in strategic markets like India, which has emerged as the world’s third largest car market by volume, sidelining Japan. Bridger fits into this strategy perfectly as it targets to take on India’s high-volume B segment.

From what we can see with the latest teaser, Renault Bridger is going to be a boxy SUV with tailgate-mounted spare wheel. It will pack the versatility of 5 doors, similar to India-spec Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Renault might consider offering 4WD tech with this SUV to truly set itself apart. More details will be revealed on March 10th, 2026.