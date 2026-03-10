Renault Bridger vs Mahindra Vision S Design, Compared – Lifestyle Sub 4m SUVs

Renault India is all set to launch the Duster on 17th of March, 2026. This move will mark the much-anticipated re-launch of Duster in the Indian market. After Duster, Renault India will bring a new sub 4m SUV, entering India’s high-volume B Segment SUV space with a ‘Mini Duster’ to take on the likes of Brezza, Nexon and more.

The company has just previewed this ‘Mini Duster’ in its concept form called Bridger Concept. One does not have to be a genius to realise that this vehicle has much in common with Mahindra Vision S and is by far its strongest rival by ethos. Here is a detailed design comparison between Bridger and Vision S.

Renault Bridger vs Mahindra Vision S

On August 15th, 2025, Mahindra unveiled four new concept vehicles at the Freedom NU event in Mumbai. All four will be positioned on NU IQ platform. Among these four, Vision S had started testing even before the unveil, suggesting that it will launch before the other three. It has been spied testing multiple times in India and is expected to launch in 2027.

Renault Bridger Concept, on the other hand, was unveiled today and is set to go into production in 2027 as well. This is Renault’s big bet on Indian market and the production version of it will be designed, developed, tested and manufactured in India. While India will be the primary market, production-spec versions of Bridger will be exported to markets like Africa, Latin America and GCC.

Similar Design Ethos

Both Renault Bridger and Mahindra Vision S have too many elements in common. For starters, both are sub 4m SUVs with boxy and rugged design aesthetics with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Both SUVs are aiming for that lifestyle SUV look, but are positioned on monocoque platforms, instead of a ladder frame construction, unlike Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra showcased its Vision S Concept with a host of off-road accessories like jerrycans, ladders and flood lights. We have seen test mules of production-spec version of Vision S and it is far less wild in design and gets circular headlights too.

Both vehicles in this comparison come with boxy proportions with a strong and flat fascia, flat sculpted bonnet, large alloy wheels, chunky wheel arch claddings, flared fenders with angular creases for aggression, a strong window line, roof rails and LED lighting, among others. Renault Bridger’s LED lighting signature looks a little more sophisticated, complemented by the gloss Black grille and illuminated RENAULT lettering.

Glass area is large with both vehicles and the boxy proportions should unlock maximum interior volume too. Renault is promising around 400L of cargo volume as well. Both get side-hinged tailgates along with an interesting LED tail light signature. Bridger Concept’s interiors are yet to be showcased, while Vision S’ interiors have been showcased and spied on multiple times.



