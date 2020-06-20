Renault Captur discontinued in India – No BS6 update

Renault India’s Captur is based on the Duster’s M0 platform while its latest global facelift employs an improved M0+ architecture

French automaker Renault unveiled the facelifted 2020MY Captur crossover in the international markets towards the end of May. It first hit Russia as the Renault ‘Kaptur’ since the letter ‘C’ is pronounced as ‘S’ in Cyrillic alphabet. Unlike the Indian-spec ‘M0’ Renault Captur, the Russian-spec Kaptur facelift is based on a revised M0+ platform. On the other hand, its European counterpart employs the brand’s CMF-B platform which also underpins the popular Renault Clio supermini (generally hatchbacks that are longer than four metres).

In India, Nissan-Renault’s M0 architecture is shared by the new BS6-compliant Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. Either brand has opted a petrol-only product strategy for the BS6 era. Meanwhile, the old BS4-compliant K9K 1.5-litre diesel motor was quite a performer and worthy of an upgrade to higher emission norms.

The Indian automotive market was expecting a petrol-only Renault Captur BS6 model even though the compact crossover has never made an impact on monthly sales charts. However, Renault India has confirmed that it has discontinued the Captur. In other words, the crossover will not be updated to BS6 specifications. Below is a TVC of its facelifted Russian version:

Renault India has definitely made the right decision since it can completely concentrate on lower yet stronger affordable segments. At the very base and below the well-packaged Triber MPV, sits the Kwid budget hatchback (easily one of the best choices in its class). Meanwhile, the company is working on an all-new subcompact crossover (or “compact SUV”) dubbed the Kiger. Roads tests are already underway.

Coming to the latest global-spec Renault Captur, the compact crossover sports a refreshed grille pattern, 16-inch 5-spoke wheels, added colour choices, new 3-spoke steering wheel, tweaked dashboard layout, 8.0-inch (+1.0 inch) touchscreen and more. Other features include Bose sound system, ambient illumination, blind-spot monitoring, surround-view parking camera, remote engine start, etc.

Had it come to India, the 2020MY Renault Captur would have had two BS6 petrol four-cylinder engine choices: NA 1.5-litre H4K (105bhp/142Nm; 5-speed manual) and turbo 1.3-litre HR13 (154bhp/254Nm; 6-speed manual or 8-step CVT). These are the same choices in the Nissan Kicks. In fact, the latter option churns out the highest output in its class, dominated by the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta. The phased-out 1.5-litre K9K four-cylinder diesel mill made 109bhp and 240Nm in the BS4 Renault Captur while mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

