Renault CNG Kit Launch Price Rs 75k With Warranty – Kwid, Triber, Kiger

To boost their customer-centric appeal, Renault just launched Government approved CNG kits for its portfolio. Benefiting vehicles include manual and naturally aspirated engine equipped variants of Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The company, however, did not reveal mileage numbers of their vehicles with these CNG kits.

Renault CNG Kits Launch

Where pricing is concerned, Renault’s Government approved retrofitment CNG kits have been priced starting from Rs 75,000 for Kwid and Rs 79,500 for Kiger and Triber. This is not a factory-fitted CNG kit and is a retrofitted one. The retrofitment is carried out through a preferred vendor using a homologated kit that meets all safety standards.

Renault promises customers the best driving experience as there is no impact on performance with the installation of these retrofit CNG kits. The company also mentioned that the development and customisation of these CNG kits is such that there is uniformity and standardisation in fitments.

The company is offering these CNG kits in a phase-wise manner. As of now, sales of Renault cars with these retrofit CNG kits will start in Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Gujarat. More states will be catered to, in the coming months in a phase-wise manner. These 5 initial states comprise 65% of Renault’s market.

Availability & Variants

Even though Renault is promising economical and efficient mobility solutions with these retrofit CNG kits, there are no claimed mileage (fuel efficiency) figures. These homologated retrofit CNG kits from Renault offer three years of warranty, offering peace of mind for all prospective buyers.

Renault is offering these CNG kits only with the 1.0L 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine and manual gearbox options. So, Turbo CNG and CNG automatic are not a possibility. Also, the company didn’t specify if these CNG kits will be made available to existing Renault customers. If so, are Turbo engine or automatic gearbox variants compatible?

Recently, Honda has also taken a similar route and is offering homologated CNG kits with their vehicles. Where factory-fitted CNG kits are concerned, the genre is led by three automakers only – Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Statement from Renault India

Mr. Venkatram M., Managing Director and Country CEO, Renault India, said, “Our commitment to innovation and sustainability drives us to continuously improve our offerings. The introduction of the Govt. approved CNG retrofitment kit across all models are a testament to our dedication to providing eco-friendly and smart solutions for our customers. We believe this initiative will make Renault cars even more accessible and practical, solidifying our position in India.”