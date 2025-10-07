Renault Dacia Hipster EV Previewed – 800 kg Weight, 100 km Range

Dacia claims that the new Hipster EV concept gets four proper seats and a cargo compartment of 2.5 cubic feet (70 liters)

Dacia, a subsidiary of the French car company Renault Group, that currently sells the Spring, as the cheapest full-sized EV in European markets, has introduced one more car in the electric segment. Called the Hipster, this diminutive electric car is yet in its concept form. However, it has garnered much attention due to its size, style, space and sustainability.

Dacia Hipster will be positioned below the Spring. It measures just 3 meters in length as against the Spring that measures 3.7 meters, and yet boasts of a cabin capacity of 4 adults. It is imagined to be a smart car with a lighter kerb weight and set to halve life-cycle carbon footprint as compared to the current range of EVs.

Dacia Hipster – Dimensions and Features

Shown off in its concept format, the Dacia Hipster measures 3,000 mm in length, 1,550 mm in width and 1,530mm in height. It can comfortable accommodate upto 4 adults and a re-configurable boot space. This includes a 70 lt (2.5 cubic feet) boot that can be extended to 500 lt (17.7 cubic feet) with rear seats folded down. Total weight is at 800 kgs (1,764 pounds).

Boasting of a boxy design, the new Hipster is based on the company’s “Eco-Smart” philosophy. It gets horizontal headlamps, 2 part tailgate setup and Starkle side protection. It also receives recycled-plastic side panels and a single body color. Keeping costs to the minimum, the doors sport straps instead of handles.

Dacia Hipster – Interiors and Safety

The interiors of the Dacia Hipster concept also shows off a minimalistic design. It gets sliding windows, a bench for front occupants, a futuristic steering wheel design and seats with visible frame mesh for added comfort and weight while also adhering to cost effectiveness. Small in size but big on safety, the Hipster gets dual airbags, and a robust chassis. There is also one pair of Isofix mounting points for a child seat in the rear.

With no infotainment screen on offer, the owner’s smartphone and Bluetooth speaker can be put to good use. Smartphone docks as digital key, multimedia screen and audio hub, connected to a portable Bluetooth audio speaker. The Hipster concept also gets 11 of Dacia’s ‘YouClip’ accessory mounts within its interiors which includes cup holders, armrests and additional lights.

Ideally suited for daily urban and suburban use, battery capacity of the Hipster has not yet been released. However, the concept could sport a battery around 20 kWh capacity with a range of 150 kms. This would require around two recharges per week under daily travel conditions.

No launch timeline has been announced as on date. However, production could commence in 2026-27. Its compact size and frugal feature list will see the Hipster undercut the Dacia Spring in terms of pricing. The Hipster could be priced at £13,000, while the Spring starts at just under €17,000 euros ($18,400) in Germany and £15,000 ($18,900) in UK.