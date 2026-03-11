Renault Dacia Striker SUV Crossover Debuts – 4.6m Long, 1.2 L Hybrid 154 PS

Built on the CMF-B platform that also underpins the Bigster, the Dacia Striker will have hybrid and LPG powertrains

As part of Renault Group’s ‘futuREady’ strategic roadmap, Dacia has unveiled the Striker crossover wagon. It is essentially a wagon derivative of the Bigster SUV. Striker has made its debut at a time when the general consumer preference has shifted largely to SUVs. With the Striker, Dacia delivers a compelling blend of SUV styling and roominess, wagon practicality and accessible pricing. Let’s check out the details.

Dacia Striker – Design and features

For now, Dacia has revealed only the exterior profile of the Striker. The crossover wagon has a strong road presence with features such as sharp LED DRLs, a studded grille design and rugged front bumper. Also conspicuous is a curvy bonnet with strong character lines. Side profile has sporty alloy wheels, circular wheel arches with thick cladding and diagonal trim on the front door.

Dacia Striker has conventional door handles, blacked-out B and C pillars and an elegantly tapering roofline. At the rear, the lighting signatures have the same basic format as the ones used at the front. Striker has a layered design for the roof mounted spoiler, a raked windshield and prominent bumper. Overall, the styling is something similar to that of SUVs.

Dimensionally, the Striker is 4,620 mm long. At this length, it is the largest Dacia model yet. It may seem that the Bigster is the largest, but that is 4,570 mm long, making it 50 mm shorter than the Striker. Dacia’s naming strategy has also been spot on in recent times, as seen with cars like the Duster, Bigster, Jogger and now Striker. These outdoorsy names convey a sense of toughness and are easy to recall and pronounce.

Interior, equipment

As mentioned earlier, Dacia has not revealed the interiors of the Striker. It is expected that the crossover wagon will be available in a 5-seat configuration. That means a 7-seat option will continue to be available exclusively with the Dacia Jogger. With a 5-seat format and long size, the Striker will appeal to buyers who prioritize comfort and roominess.

Features onboard the Striker are expected to be similar to the ones available with the Duster and Bigster. The package could include a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a 10-inch instrument display, dual-zone climate control, adjustable seats with lumbar support, YouClip attachment point system and premium 3D sound system. Striker will also come with a generous boot space.

Performance

Dacia Striker’s versatile CMF-B platform will allow multi-energy powertrain options. It has been officially confirmed that hybrid and LPG powertrain options will be available with the Striker. A hybrid 4×4 version is also under development, something similar to the strategy used with Dacia’s new SUVs.

One of the powertrain options for the Striker could be the mild-hybrid turbocharged unit used with the Duster. This supports AWD and is the most potent option offered with the Duster. It comprises a 1.2 litre engine and an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Electric power is sourced via a 48V battery. This powertrain is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Combined power output is 154 PS.

Launch, market positioning

Dacia Striker crossover wagon is scheduled to be launched in June 2026. It could be priced under Euro 25,000 (Rs 27 lakh), making it more accessible than most compact SUVs available in Europe. Dacia Striker is expected to be manufactured at Renault’s plant in Turkey. Dacia’s Mioveni plant in Romania currently manufactures the Duster and Bigster.

In terms of rivals, Dacia Striker will essentially be a lone player in this segment. Rivals like Ford Focus Active, Toyota Corolla Trek and VW Golf Alltrack have been largely discontinued. Striker’s closest rival is Skoda Octavia Combi, but even this model has shifted focus away from the rugged ‘Scout’ variants. Dacia Striker can face indirect competition from models such as Kia Sportage and Citroen C5 Aircross.