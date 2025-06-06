Renault Duster 7-Seater Debut On July 10th – New Spy Shots

Renault is brewing a new blend for its Duster SUV. The company has already revealed the name of this SUV as Boreal, which will be a rebranded Dacia Bigster 5-seater SUV. Unlike Dacia Bigster, Renault Boreal might pack a 3rd row seating layout to carve out a facility to seat up to six or seven individuals.

Test mules of this SUV have been leaked before and there are multiple spy shots circulating in the internet. Latest spy shots from abroad give us a look at this upcoming SUV from its front, rear and sides. While Renault India has not confirmed Boreal in India, there is a good probability of it launching here. Let’s take a closer look.

Renault Duster 7-Seater Debut

It is common knowledge that Renault is testing the Duster SUV in India for a potential launch. However, that launch has been further delayed to 2026, which might render it too late to make a difference in the C SUV segment in India. That said, the legacy of Duster in India is unshakable and it could make quite a splash even if it is launched too late in the market.

Speculations suggest Renault might launch a 7-seater version of Duster in India soon after. While it is not officially confirmed, a more premium 7-seater version of Duster might be a great idea to further boost sales and rival the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens Clavis along with other premium MPVs like Maruti Suzuki XL6.

It may launch in India as Boreal with 3-row seating option. Latest spy shots from abroad show a muscular SUV with quite a lot of road presence. These test mules suggest that Boreal is in final phases of testing and the speculation in South American markets is that Renault Boreal will launch on 10th July 2025.

What to expect?

It is likely to first launch in South American nations and make its way to other global markets. It is a visually bigger product than Duster and commands a lot of road presence. Large wheels, strong and boxy silhouette, muscular design elements, chunky body cladding and extended rear overhangs lend it that quintessential big SUV look.

It could share the same interior as Dacia Bigster, except for the Renault badges, of course. A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, up to 10-inches instrument cluster, auto climate control, powered front seats, electronic parking brake, wireless phone charger and other features are likely to be on offer.

Powering the Renault Duster 7-Seater or Renault Boreal might be a host of powertrains including a Mild Hybrid, a Full Hybrid and Petrol only powertrains. There is less clarity about what will power Duster and Boreal in India. Strong Hybrid powertrains might be a part of the package.

