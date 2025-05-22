Renault Duster 7 Seater Scores 3 Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

While Dacia Bigster is a 5-seater SUV, the Renault version (likely Boreal) could be offered in a 7-seat format in markets outside Europe

Renault will be launching the new-gen Duster In India in 2026. The SUV will be getting a bigger sibling as well, likely to be named Boreal. Ahead of that, the Dacia Bigster (Renault Boreal) has been crash-tested by Euro NCAP. Just like the Dacia Duster, the Dacia Bigster has also received a 3-star rating. Let’s check out the details.

Renault Duster 7 Seater Euro NCAP – Safety Equipment

Safety features onboard the Dacia Bigster include 6 airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, seatbelt loadlimiters, front passenger airbag cut-off switch, seat belt reminder and Isofix child anchorages. Other safety systems relevant from a crash test perspective include AEB vulnerable road users, AEB motorcyclists, AEB car-to-car, speed assistance, lane assist system and driver fatigue/distraction detection.

Adult Occupant and Child Occupant safety

In Adult Occupant safety assessment, Dacia Bigster scored 27.7 points or 69%. In a frontal offset test, the passenger compartment of Dacia Bigster was found to be stable. Knees and femurs of both the driver and front passenger had good protection. However, protection to the driver’s chest was found to be weak. In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection to the chest of the driver and rear passenger was found to be marginal.

Bigster provided good protection to occupants in the side barrier test. The same holds true in the side pole impact test. All critical body areas were adequately protected in both these tests. However, the SUV did not have any specific safety feature to mitigate head-to-head contact for front passengers. Due to this, the far-side protection received a poor rating. In the event of a rear-end collision, protection against whiplash injuries was found to be good. Rear seats also had good whiplash protection.

Dacia Bigster’s advanced eCall system that automatically notifies emergency services in the case of a crash was functioning as expected. Bigster’s doors are designed to be openable in case the power is cut in the event of vehicle submergence. This system was functioning as intended.

In Child Occupant safety assessment tests, Dacia Bigster scored 42 points or 85%. In the frontal offset test, both child dummies had good protection for all critical body areas. Similar results were noted during the side barrier tests. With the front passenger airbag disable option, Bigster allows the use of a rearward-facing child restraint in the front passenger seat. Notification regarding the same is clearly provided to the driver. This system was found to be functioning as intended. However, Bigster lacks a dedicated child presence detection system.

Vulnerable road users and safety assist

In vulnerable road users’ safety assessment tests, Dacia Bigster scored 38.2 points or 60%. Protection to the pedestrian’s or cyclist’s head was found to be good. However, protection was found to be weak at the base of the windscreen and its supporting pillars. Pelvis protection was found to be poor. The femur had good protection, while mixed results were noted for the knee and tibia.

The autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system onboard Bigster was found to be functioning properly for both road users and other vehicles. However, there is no system to alert an approaching cyclist when the car door is opened suddenly.

In safety assist tests, Dacia Bigster scored 10.3 points or 57%. The AEB system and seatbelt reminder system performed as per expectations. However, points were cut since Bigster does not have a rear seat occupant detection system. Other systems such as driver fatigue detection, lane support system and speed assistance system were found to be working as intended.