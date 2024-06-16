Renault Duster 7-Seater SUV Production-spec Rendered – XUV700, Safari Rival

Vehicles like Alcazar, Carens, Safari, XUV700 and Hector Plus will be in the crosshair of Renault Duster 7-seater, if launched here

Based on the Bigster Concept Renault-owned Dacia is currently working on a 7-Seater three-row SUV. In production car terms, it will be an extended version of Duster and is likely to make a lot of splash when launched. Now, Kolesa has come up with a render of the same, giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

Renault Duster 7-Seater SUV – The Bigster appeal!

There were a few SUVs in India that truly defined their respective segments. If we draft a list of these, the Renault Duster is a prominent one. Currently not on sale in India, Renault is on the verge of launching it in India in 2025, alongside its Nissan counterpart. A 7-Seater version of Duster based on the Bigster concept is also likely to launch.

Name for this upcoming SUV could be Bigster, but there may be other names in consideration as well. When compared to the standard Duster which measures around 4.34 metres in length, the new 7-seater might be around 4.6 metres in length and has an extended wheelbase too.

The new render by Kolesa sticks to this general thumb rule and has envisioned a near production-ready Duster 7-seater. When compared to the Bigster concept, overall design is very toned-down and subtle. The interesting panel in concept’s D-Pillar makes way for a larger quarter glass.

Wheels are more subtle and so are all the lines and sheet metal profiling. Wheel arch designs, door molding, side body claddings on running board have been toned down quite a lot. Rear door looks like it is a tad wider to unlock a wide aperture for passengers to get into the all-important third row. Testing for Duster 7-seater has commenced.

Duster’s striking fascia is carried over in Kolesa’s render, which is not a bad thing at all. Establishing relevance with Duster is paramount to reaching maximum target demographics. Crossover elements like large alloy wheels, body cladding, functional roof rails, and a strong and boxy silhouette lend a muscular appeal.

When will it launch in India?

On the inside, there won’t be many changes except for the addition of third-row seats. Features like a free-standing 10.1-inch infotainment screen and the 7-inch TFT instrument cluster will be carried over. A few design attributes or colours and materials might be changed with the 7-Seater.

For India, Renault is implementing a unique fascia and has teased it alongside a Nissan counterpart. Rushlane’s render perfectly encapsulates how the India-spec Renault Duster might look like. We can see an Indian-ized version of the CMF-B platform for both Duster and its 7-seater counterpart and it could be powered by the same 1.6L E-Tech 140 bhp hybrid powertrain.

If launched in India, Renault Duster 7-seater will rival the compact SUV derivatives like Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar, and size-wise, even the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector.

Source