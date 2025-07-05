Renault Duster 7S SUV Spied Testing In India – AKA Bigster, Boreal

Renault is currently in a transitional period that is aimed to emerge with an updated portfolio to better navigate the tricky Indian market. The company is working on a Duster that will launch some time in 2026, but also on Triber facelift and Kiger facelift. Now, recent spy shots show Renault Duster 7S (aka Bigster, Boreal) testing in India for the first time.

Renault Duster 7S SUV Spied

Duster has had a major impact on the Indian market and sort of paved the way for a sea of monocoque SUVs that followed from rival brands. This impact is rather unshakable and Renault is working to launch new Duster in India some time in 2026. Soon after, the company might launch a larger 7-seater version of it in India, as suggested by the recent spy shots.

As seen in the video by driftxp_, we can see a fully camouflaged test mule trundling along public roads donning Red temporary registration plates from Tamil Nadu state. This vehicle is set to globally debut on July 10th, 2025 and before its international debut, it has been spied testing in India, which is a very interesting development.

Renault could call it Boreal globally and in India, as per their previous teasers. But sticking to Duster name or a derivative of Duster name might prove to be a better strategy for the Indian market. It is a physically larger version of Duster and it radiates a strong road presence, which the Indian audience is likely to welcome with open arms.

Chunky roof rails, sporty rear roof spoiler, robust wheel arch claddings and other elements affirm its SUV looks. Side silhouette is traditionally upright with big window areas. Rear tail light design is camouflaged too. It rides on big alloy wheels, which could be 18-inchers in size to establish a puff daddy appeal within its segment.

Front fascia shows resemblances with the new Duster with conventional headlights with integrated LED DRLs in a horizontal fashion. There are less likely to be any design changes for Indian market, retaining the brutish handsomeness of the global model.

Hybrid, EV Versions Likely

On the inside, Renault Duster is likely to be feature-loaded for Indian market, which is tough nut to crack. Expected features include large infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument screen with a host of features, auto climate control, auto headlights, auto wipers, panoramic sunroof, keyless go, push-button start, rear AC vents, ventilated seats and more.

Powertrain details are still in the Grey area. However, the company will launch some sort of Hybrid versions of Duster and Duster 7-Seater (aka Bigster, Boreal) in India. There might be a fully electric dual motor 4WD setup in the works that could break covers globally in 2027.