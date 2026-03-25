Renault Duster ARAI Mileage Revealed – 160 bhp, 18.45 km/l DCT, 17.75 km/l MT

With the launch of Duster in the country, Renault India has raised the eyebrows of Indian car enthusiasts and SUV buyers alike. 2026 Duster had big shoes to fill and it does not disappoint in terms of looks, performance, ride quality and handling balance, design, features and equipment, cabin ambience and safety.

The missing piece in the puzzle was ARAI mileage figures, which are now announced. 2026 Renault Duster maintains the winning streak as it gets good mileage figures as certified by ARAI. Fuel efficiency numbers go up to 18.45 km/l with the more performant 1.3L TCE 160e Turbo Petrol engine. Let’s take a closer look.

Renault Duster ARAI Mileage Revealed

Very few manufacturers quote ARAI certified fuel efficiency numbers these days. While that is half of the story, some OEMs hide ARAI fuel efficiency figures behind attractive numbers achieved in controlled environments. Renault India took some time since launch to announce ARAI fuel efficiency numbers and we’re glad that they are finally out.

As of now, only the fuel efficiency numbers of TCe 160 (1.3L Turbo Petrol) engine have been announced. This engine packs the highest power and torque output in this segment despite displacing only 1.3L. Rated output figures are 163 PS of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed DCT.

With the DCT option, Duster’s ARAI certified fuel efficiency number is 18.45 km/l and it is 17.75 km/l with MT option. Considering the performance this engine offers, these ARAI certified fuel efficiency numbers are rather impressive. The combination of higher performance bracket and higher fuel efficiency numbers are likely to bode well with the target demographic.

USPs of 2026 Renault Duster are many and we experienced it in Dehradun a few days ago. We were thoroughly impressed with the Duster as an overall package and you can read more about it in our first-drive review. Prices for Renault Duster range between Rs 10.29 lakh (Ex-sh) and Rs 18.09 lakh (Ex-sh) with R Pass valid till 31st March.

Statement from Renault India

Speaking on the development, Dr V Vikraman, Chief of Renault Engineering, Renault Group Indiasaid, “The ARAI-certified figures highlight the strength of our technology and our commitment to delivering superior all-round value. New Renault Duster’s Turbo 160 engine integrates advanced solutions such as low-friction coatings and high-pressure fuel injection to optimise combustion and efficiency.

Paired with Renault’s latest DCT automatic transmission, which ensures fast and seamless gear shifts, the powertrain delivers an excellent balance of performance and fuel efficiency while remaining strong and responsive on the road.”