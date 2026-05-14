Renault Duster Authentic Base Variant Reach Showrooms – Details, Walkaround

Duster base variant has three colour options and is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

All-new Renault Duster is available in six broad trims – Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+, Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition. The base variant is available at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh. It prioritizes essential features and everyday practicality, and offers a robust safety package.

A walkaround video of this variant by GA.Automotive provides complete information about the exterior and interior features of Duster Authentic base variant. Let’s check out the details.

Duster Authentic base variant – Exterior highlights

Key features include Eco LED headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs with integrated turn signals, DUSTER badging on the grille and front skid plate in blacked-out finish. Glossy black surfaces have been used near the grille, which enhance the SUV’s sporty presence. Features like automatic headlamps and follow me home function are also available.

The base variant misses out on features such as front parking sensors and fog lamps. Side profile has 17-inch steel wheels in a blacked-out finish with 225-section tyres, flared wheel arches, body cladding and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. Renault logo and badging can be seen on the front door.

Authentic variant has disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. Ground clearance of 212 mm is the same across all variants. ORVMs with integrated turn indicators are electrically adjustable and manually foldable. Duster base variant misses out on features such as roof rails, sunroof and shark fin antenna.

At the rear, key features include LED tail lamps, roof mounted spoiler and four reverse parking sensors. There is no reverse parking camera. Instead of the functional connected tail lamp setup, the base variant gets a cosmetic panel for a connected appearance. The base variant misses out on rear washer, wiper and defogger.

Since the base variant does not get a parcel tray in the boot, the storage capacity is up to 700 litres. If a parcel tray is installed, the boot space is up to 518 litres. Duster base variant does not get a spare wheel in the boot. Instead, it comes with a tyre puncture repair kit. Colour options for Duster base variant include Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and Pearl White.

Interior features, powertrain

Inside, key features include all-four power windows with one touch up and down, fabric seats and front armrest. Also, height adjustable driver’s seat, manual AC, tilt and telescopic steering and 7-inch TFT driver display. The base variant does not get any infotainment system.

Safety package is pretty robust with features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability program, traction control system, cornering stability control and tyre pressure monitoring system. Renault Duster base Authentic variant is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

It generates 100 PS and 166 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The engine is compliant with E20 fuel. Higher-spec variants of the all-new Duster have the option of a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 163 PS and 280 Nm and has transmission options of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT with e-shifter.

























