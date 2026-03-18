Renault Duster Base Variant Detailed – Price Rs 10.49 Lakhs

Base variant of the all-new Duster is being offered with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

Renault has launched the all-new Duster in the price range of Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh. With the Duster and upcoming Bigster (7-seat Duster) and Bridger (sub-4-meter SUV), Renault will be aiming to strengthen its presence in India. Duster has already seen a terrific market response, with the strong hybrid variant (upcoming) fully sold out for 2026. Here, we look at the base variant to better understand its market potential.

New Renault Duster ‘Authentic’ base variant – Exterior features

Renault is offering the new-gen Duster in five broad trim levels – Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus and Iconic. The base Authentic variant offers sharp LED headlamps and sleek top mounted LED DRLs. The lighting elements flank the ‘DUSTER’ lettering, which is prominently positioned at the centre. Side profile looks suave and sophisticated, one of the hallmarks of new-gen Duster’s attractive design.

Key highlights include squared wheel arches, steel wheels in a blacked-out finish, body coloured ORVMs, door trim with Renault logo, blacked-out B pillars and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. At the rear, Duster base variant has Y-shaped tail lamps, DUSTER lettering and robust bumper design. With the base variant, buyers can choose from colour options of Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and Pearl White. The top variant has 7 colour options.

While the new Duster base variant seems suitable for budget-oriented buyers, there are some missing items. At the front, the base Authentic variant does not have LED fog lamps or a silver skid plate. Across the side profile, there are no alloy wheels, shark fin antenna or roof rails. At the rear, missing parts include a silver garnish on the bumper, a connected LED setup for the taillamps and rear wiper and washer.

New Renault Duster Authentic – Interior and features

While a 7-inch instrument display is available with the base Authentic variant of 2026 Duster, there is no infotainment screen. In place of an infotainment screen, the base variant gets a stylized blank panel on the dashboard. It complements the premium finish of the cockpit area. The base variant has an all-black interior theme with an exciting contrast created by accents in a silver finish.

Other key highlights include fabric seat upholstery, an illuminated glovebox, coat hook, one-touch LED cabin lights and two cup holders. While the air conditioning is manual, rear AC vents are present. The base variant has auto headlamps, height-adjustable driver seat and tilt and telescopic steering. New Duster Authentic base variant misses out on features like a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and soft-touch finishes. These features are available with the higher trims.

On the safety front, the base variant of the new-gen Duster has all the important features. The list includes six airbags, traction control, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). However, there are some items that are available only with higher trims. These include features like rain sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes and a 360-degree camera. The base variant also does not get the Level 2 ADAS package.

Performance

All-new Renault Duster base Authentic variant is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque, and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Higher trims are powered by a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque. It is offered with transmission choices of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed DCT. New Duster will also be getting a strong hybrid powertrain in the near future.

New Duster base Authentic variant offers a good package for budget-oriented buyers and those who prefer a no-frills experience. The base variant has a solid road presence and essential items including a robust safety package are present. However, to experience the new-gen Duster at its full potential, buyers will need to opt for one of the higher trims.