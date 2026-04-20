Renault Duster Becomes 31st Car To Secure Bharat NCAP 5 Star Safety Rating

Renault India has announced that the all-new Duster has secured a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP, strengthening its comeback in the Indian market. With this, Duster becomes the 31st car in India to achieve a 5-star rating under BNCAP, further highlighting the growing focus on safety across the industry. As per official results, Duster scored 30.49 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection, placing it among the stronger performers in its segment.

Among Top 15 In Adult Safety Rankings

In terms of adult occupant protection, Renault Duster is currently ranked 15th overall based on points scored, putting it in the league of several top-rated vehicles. The SUV delivered consistent results across crash tests, including 14.49/16 in frontal offset impact and a perfect 16/16 in side impact tests, underlining strong structural integrity and occupant safety.

Indian Cars Becoming Safer

Duster’s performance also reflects a larger trend in the Indian automotive market. A few days ago, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue scored 5 stars. Not only that, Seltos became the safest ICE car and Venue became the safest sub 4m SUV as per adult safety points scored.

Out of 34 cars tested so far under Bharat NCAP, as many as 31 models have secured a full 5-star safety rating, while the remaining 3 models have achieved 4 stars. This clearly shows how manufacturers are prioritising safety as a core part of product development, rather than limiting it to higher trims. The shift is also aligned with rising consumer awareness, where crash safety ratings are now a key factor in purchase decisions.

Strong Focus On Child Safety

Duster has also scored highly in child occupant protection with 45/49 points, supported by excellent performance in dynamic crash testing and child seat compatibility. The SUV comes equipped with ISOFIX mounts and supports i-Size child restraint systems, ensuring high levels of protection for younger passengers. Renault is offering a wide range of safety features as standard across the Duster lineup, including:

– 6 airbags

– Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

– Hill Hold & Hill Descent Control

– Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

– ISOFIX mounts

– Seatbelt reminders for all passengers

In addition, Duster also gets 17 ADAS features, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency braking, enhancing both active and passive safety. With this 5-star BNCAP rating, Renault Duster now combines its well-known strengths—ride quality, handling and SUV capability—with proven safety credentials.

As competition intensifies in the mid-size SUV segment, Duster’s position among the top 15 safest cars in India and its contribution to the growing list of 5-star-rated vehicles could play a key role in boosting its appeal among buyers.