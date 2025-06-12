Renault Duster, Bigster Strong Hybrid Confirmed For India – Launch After Petrol Variants

Along with petrol and hybrid powertrain options, new-gen Duster’s CMF-B platform also supports fully electric and CNG powertrains

In an earlier interaction, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Renault India’s CEO and MD, had hinted at the possibility of offering strong hybrid options with the new-gen Duster and Bigster (7-seater Duster/Boreal). As per latest info by Autocar India, it is now confirmed that strong hybrid options will indeed be available in India. Duster hybrid and Bigster hybrid are planned for launch after the petrol variants. Let’s get some more details on these developments.

New-gen Duster and Bigster hybrid powertrain

Exactly which strong hybrid powertrain will be available with the new-gen Duster and Bigster in India is yet to be revealed. In Europe, the new Dacia Duster has a Hybrid 140 full hybrid powertrain, as one of the options. This strong hybrid setup comprises a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 94 hp. There are two electric motors, a 49 hp unit that drives the wheels and a high-voltage starter generator. A 1.2 kWh battery is used to power these motors. Combined power output is 140 hp.

This strong hybrid powertrain utilizes a multi-mode automatic gearbox. Up to 80% of the urban driving needs can be met in electric-only mode. Duster’s strong hybrid powertrain also ensures seamless transitions between electric and petrol modes. Variants with this powertrain are available in front wheel drive (FWD) format only.

Dacia Bigster (7-seater Duster / Boreal) in Europe utilizes a more powerful Hybrid 155 strong hybrid setup. It comprises a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 107 hp. The primary electric motor driving the wheel generates 50 hp. Powering the primary motor and the high-voltage starter generator is a 1.4 kWh battery. Combined power output is 155 hp. Torque output is 170 Nm with the petrol engine and 205 Nm with the electric motor. This powertrain has an automatic gearbox and is available in FWD format.

New Renault Duster, Duster Hybrid – Launch timeline

Renault has plans to launch the new-gen Duster in India in early 2026. Production is scheduled to commence at the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai in September. Pre-bookings could be announced around this time, likely in the November-December period. The 7-seater Duster or Boreal is planned for its global debut on 10th July 2025. It will be launched in India after the new Duster.

Initially, both the new Duster and its 7-seater version will be offered with only petrol and turbo petrol powertrain options. The strong hybrid powertrain options will be introduced after a gap of around 6-12 months. That means users should be able to access the strong hybrid options in the second half of 2026 or early 2027.

At a later stage, Renault could also add other options such as CNG and EV versions with the new Duster and the 7-seater model. These are supported by the CMF-B platform that underpins the new Duster. Nissan will have its own derivatives of the new Renault Duster and its 7-seater version. These are expected to be launched in 2027.

Hybrids to surpass EVs

Elaborating on his earlier statement, Venkatram Mamillapalle said that hybrids will be ahead of EVs by 2032. While hybrids will have a market share of around 15-18%, the contribution of EVs in total car sales will be less than 10%. With its new models, Renault will focus on strong hybrids and CNG in India. CNG option will be provided at the dealer level in association with RTO-approved third-party providers like Minda Westport.