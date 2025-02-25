Renault Duster e-4WD Spied With Rear Electric Motor – Launch In 2026

With multiple fuel options and drivetrain configurations, the new-gen Renault Duster caters to diverse customer needs and budgets

Earlier this year in January, Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot had talked about new powertrain options for the 3rd-gen Duster. It included an e-4WD model with a rear-axle-mounted electric motor. An LPG 4×4 version of Duster is also under development, which was recently spotted on road trials. Latest sighting is that of a Duster e-4WD with Dacia branding. Let’s take a look.

Duster e-4WD – New details

Latest spy shots provide a clear view of the electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This e-4WD setup has been developed in collaboration with Valeo, a French automotive supplier. A similar setup can be seen with the Jeep Avenger 4xe. Although not officially confirmed, Renault is likely to use the 1.2-litre turbo petrol 48V mild hybrid powertrain for the e-4WD variant.

In the current model, this powertrain generates 130 hp and has a 6-speed manual transmission. This variant is available with both front-wheel drive and mechanical 4×4 drivetrain. The upcoming e-4WD model with the rear electric motor will be different, as it will be using an electric 4×4 system.

It is also expected to get an automatic transmission. In such 4×4 setups, power to the rear wheels is automatically supplied when a loss of grip is detected. Depending on the model, users can also manually select the 4×4 option. For example, an off-road mode is available with the Duster sold internationally.

Existing Duster is available with two other engine options. Base variants have a 100 hp, 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that supports LPG as bi-fuel. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission and in FWD format. Duster also has a full hybrid model equipped with a 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. There’s a high-voltage starter generator and a 49 hp traction motor. Combined power output is 140 hp. This model is also offered in FWD only.

Duster e-4WD – Launch timeline

Across international markets such as Europe, the new e-4WD is expected to be available at dealerships in the second quarter of CY2026. Official unveiling could be earlier, probably by the end of this year. The LPG version is also expected to debut around the same time.

In India, the 3rd-gen Renault Duster is scheduled to debut in 2026. Production is expected to commence around September. It remains to be seen if the 4×4 version is offered in India. If Renault chooses to offer it, the 4×4 feature can become a key USP. That’s because the compact SUV segment has few 4×4 options such Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Other bestsellers such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are only FWD. However, pricing could be an issue, especially for the e-4WD model. After the Renault Duster, its Nissan counterpart is also expected to be launched. The 7-seater Duster (Bigster) is scheduled for India launch as well.

