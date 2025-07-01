Renault is preparing to electrify one of its most popular SUVs, the Duster, as part of a broader transition towards sustainable mobility. While the Duster has long been known for its rugged, affordable appeal, the upcoming electric version aims to retain that very essence — including a potential go-anywhere 4×4 capability — in its next chapter.

Renault Duster EV In The Works

Globally, the Duster is sold under the Dacia brand, but in India, the model will continue to wear the Renault badge. New report from, Autocar reveals that the Duster EV could debut internationally after 2027 and reach India following that timeline, depending on market demand and infrastructure readiness.

The electric Duster will be built on the CMF-BEV platform, an EV-focused derivative of the CMF-B architecture already underpinning the ICE-powered Duster. This platform, developed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, supports everything from compact city cars to midsize SUVs and will form the basis for Renault’s affordable EV push in the coming years.

One major highlight is that the CMF-BEV platform has now been confirmed to support a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. This means Renault can offer a 4×4 variant of the Duster EV, keeping true to its adventurous, outdoorsy DNA while meeting the performance expectations of Indian SUV buyers.

To Coexist With ICE Duster Beyond 2030

In global markets, the Duster EV will likely compete with rivals such as the Fiat Grande Panda 4×4 and Toyota’s upcoming compact Land Cruiser EV. If launched in India, it will take on potential future electric off-roaders in a segment that is still emerging.

Until the all-electric Duster arrives, the current third-generation Duster — launched globally at the end of 2024 — will continue to evolve. Later this year, Renault is expected to introduce a new range-topping hybrid 4×4 version of the Duster, which uses an electrified rear axle for all-wheel-drive capabilities. This hybrid variant could be a logical step for India too, given our growing acceptance of strong-hybrid technologies as a transition to full-electric vehicles. India launch of the new Duster is expected by early 2026.

The ICE-powered Duster is likely to continue beyond the end of this decade, with the electric version offered alongside it — similar to how Renault plans to position the Clio and the upcoming electric Renault 5 in Europe. This dual-approach allows the brand to maintain affordability while gradually shifting towards zero-emission mobility.

Production Synergies Likely to Keep Costs Competitive

In line with Renault’s strategy, the Duster EV will use common parts, manufacturing lines, and supplier networks to keep costs under control, helping it stay true to the Duster’s reputation for value. Renault has not confirmed whether the Duster EV will be manufactured in the same Indian facility as its ICE siblings, but the brand’s past practice of sharing production lines strongly suggests that a localised approach is likely.

While there is no official launch date yet, the Duster EV represents Renault’s ambition to offer rugged, affordable electric SUVs tailored for Indian conditions — and to keep the Duster legacy alive well into the electrified future.