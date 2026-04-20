Renault Duster Evolution 2nd Base Variant Reach Showrooms – Walkaround Video

In a previous post, we detailed the Renault Duster’s mid-spec Tekno+ trim level and all of its exterior and interior features and technology. In this post, we will take a closer look at Duster’s 2nd base trim, which is called Evolution and it is positioned above base Authentic trim level. Evolution is sort of like the base 1.3 Turbo trim, making it an interesting proposition for many.

Renault Duster Evolution 2nd Base Variant

With the new Renault Duster, base Authentic trim level only comes with one engine and gearbox combination. It is a 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Powertrain choices start from Evolution trim onwards, which is the 2nd base trim level in Duster’s variant lineup.

Evolution trim offers a choice of 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine option, along with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed DCT choices. In terms of prices, Evolution trim starts from Rs 11.69 lakh for 1.0 Turbo MT, Rs 12.99 lakh for 1.3L Turbo MT and Rs 14.49 lakh for 1.3L Turbo DCT (all prices Ex-sh). In the video by Area Of Interest, we can see a detailed walkaround of Evolution trim.

On the outside, Duster Evolution trims encompass most of the necessary features. These include LED low beam and halogen high beam highlights, LED DRLs and turn indicators, connected LED tail lights, LED rear fog lights, functional roof rails, shark fin antenna, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear defogger, rear washer and wiper, among others.

Even the tyres are 225-section with Evolution trim. On the inside, Evolution is the first trim level to introduce an infotainment screen. This is the 10.1-inch unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with 6 Arkamys tuned speakers. There is a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, powered ORVMs, steering mounted controls for audio, telephony and cruise control and more.

Is It A Well-Rounded Trim?

The AC system with Duster Evolution trim is fully manual. However, there are rear AC vents. Front and rear armrests, all-five adjustable headrests, remote flip key, audio control stalk behind steering wheel, a manually dimming IRVM, 2 USB Type-C ports at the front and rear, rear parking camera with adaptive guidelines and rear parcel shelf are part of the package too.

If you opt for Duster Evolution 1.3 Turbo DCT variant, Renault will offer you additional features like an electronic parking brake with auto hold, paddle shifters and a slightly different centre console. There is a boot release button on key fob and Renault is offering a parcel shelf with Duster Evolution trim.





























