Renault Duster Hybrid Price Reveal Soon – Sold Out For 2026, Bookings Closed

Renault Duster Hybrid Sold Out For 2026 Even Before Price Reveal – Bookings To Reopen By Diwali

Renault Duster has been launched in India in its third-generation avatar, but even before the launch of its hybrid variant or announcement of prices, the strong hybrid version has already been sold out for 2026. Renault India has confirmed that bookings for the hybrid Duster are now closed for deliveries scheduled this year.

Hybrid Duster Sold Out For 2026

Interestingly, the company has not yet revealed prices for the hybrid variants and has only stated that pricing will be announced at a later stage. Despite this, the response has been strong enough for the entire 2026 allocation to be booked out. Renault has also not disclosed the exact number of units allocated for the hybrid version, making it unclear how many bookings have been secured so far.

Bookings for the hybrid Duster are expected to reopen for 2027 deliveries around Diwali 2026. This early sellout highlights strong demand for electrified powertrains, especially in urban markets. A closer look at booking trends reveals that of all the Duster bookings made in metro cities, 39% were for the hybrid option. This indicates a clear shift in buyer preference towards hybrid technology, particularly in city-centric usage scenarios where efficiency and lower running costs are key factors.

2026 Renault Duster – Features Detailed

The new Renault Duster is based on the CMF-B platform and carries forward its rugged DNA with a modern design. It offers 212 mm ground clearance and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. The SUV is available in five trims – Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic.

Exterior highlights include LED headlamps with signature DRLs, a bold front grille with Duster lettering, redesigned bumpers and connected LED tail lamps at the rear. The SUV also gets a boxy stance that enhances its road presence. Colour options include Mountain Jade Green, River Blue, Sunset Red, Pearl White, Moonlight Silver and Stealth Black.

Inside, the new Duster gets a significant upgrade with a dual-screen layout featuring a digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin also includes a jet-inspired dashboard layout, new steering wheel, premium materials and improved seat cushioning with contrast stitching.

In terms of features, the SUV offers a 360-degree camera with multiple sensors, automatic climate control and a comprehensive ADAS suite with up to 17 features including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. Renault is also targeting a 5-star safety rating for the new Duster.

Powertrain Options

At present, the new Duster is offered with turbo petrol engine options. These include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 100 hp and 160 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit delivering 163 hp and 280 Nm, available with both manual and DCT options. The strong hybrid variant will be introduced at a later stage.