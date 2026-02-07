Renault Duster Spied Undisguised Before Launch – Shows Road Presence

After a long wait, Renault India officially unveiled the new Duster in the country on 26th January in Chennai. This is one of the most anticipated cars in India since Dacia version of Duster first debuted in 2023 in Portugal. There is a Renault version of Duster for global market and then we have a dedicated India-spec version of Duster as well.

In India, Duster is only unveiled and is yet to be launched. Ahead of that, Duster has been spied on public roads without any camouflage. This gives us a perspective about Duster’s road presence and how its proportions translate to real public roads. Let’s take a closer look.

Renault Duster Spied Undisguised

As per Renault, India-spec Duster is the best Duster in the world and we can see why. It is loaded to the brim with features and equipment which none of its global versions get. It is easily the more sophisticated looking and feeling Duster and on public roads, it radiates good presence with its muscular and boxy silhouette.

In the video, we can see Duster in its Khaki Green colour without any camouflage trundling along on public roads. It can be seen from its rear and side angles showing the connected rear LED tail lights, stylish bumpers and the nice stance its large 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 225-section lend it.

We can also see its tall roof rails, which are of functional types and can bear some load. Silhouette is boxy and leans towards old-school muscular SUV appeal, which will click with Indian SUV buyers, something that Captur could not. It also has large glass area including a rear quarter glass, which lets in a lot of air.

Renault is offering a host of accessories to spruce up the looks of Duster too. On the inside, Duster gets a 10-inch infotainment screen running Google OS with built in apps that negates the need for Android Auto. There’s a 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, pano sunroof, electric tailgate, ADAS and more.

When will it launch?

Powering the new Renault Duster is a trio of exciting engines. Range starts with a 100 PS 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine and higher variants will get a larger 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine that boasts segment’s best performance at 163 PS and 280 Nm, mated to a 6-speed DCT. Then there is a 1.6L 160 PS Petrol Hybrid engine with a 1.4 kWh battery pack.

An exact launch date is not revealed for Renault Duster. Deliveries of non-hybrid powertrains will begin in March 2026 and Hybrid around Diwali. It is the 14th contender in 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment rivalling Sierra, Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Victoris, Curvv, Elevate, Astor, Taigun, Kushaq, Basalt and Aircross SUV.



