Renault Duster Spotted Ahead Of January Launch – Solid Road Presence

Based on the latest and earlier spy shots, the new-gen Duster for India has largely the same profile as the international-spec model

After a long wait, Renault Duster is coming back to India in its new-gen format. Official launch date is 26th January, 2026. Ahead of that, test mules have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast Gaoutham, provide a 360° view of the SUV. Let’s check out the details.

New-gen Duster – Styling and features

While the new-gen Duster has a sporty profile, even the test mule looks dapper with its nicely plastered exclusive camouflage, carrying the Renault logo. Seems like it is fresh out of the Chennai factory for a test drive. Most of the features are largely the same as the international-spec new-gen Renault Duster, which is sold as Dacia Duster in European markets.

Key highlights include Y-shaped LED DRLs, polygonal headlamps and a rugged bumper design. RENAULT lettering in a big font is expected on the front grille. The SUV has polygonal wheel arches, distinctive door trim, thick body cladding, roof rails, ORVMs with integrated turn signals and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. India-spec new-gen Duster could get a different design for the alloy wheels.

At the rear, the SUV has a notched design for the rear spoiler, which enhances the SUV’s sporty presence. The tailgate has a recessed space for the registration plate, above which, there will be Renault’s logo. Other highlights include a shark fin antenna, a heavily raked windshield and rugged bumper design. Tail lamps will have the quirky Y-shaped design. However, it is not very clear with the test mule due to the heavy camouflage. The test mule appears to be using compact-sized makeshift tail lamps.

New-gen Renault Duster – Interiors, equipment list

In one of the earlier spy shots, interiors had revealed the possibility of a triple-screen dashboard layout. Across international markets, the new-gen Duster does not have this feature. The Indian market sees a significant influence of gadgetry in consumers’ decision-making process. With that in mind, it is possible that the new-gen Duster could get a triple screen layout, exclusively for the Indian market. It won’t be the first, as recently launched Tata Sierra already has this segment-first offering.

International-spec Renault Duster is offered with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch digital cluster. The SUV has features such as wireless smartphone mirroring, dual-zone AC and OTA updates. Safety kit includes features such as 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, rear camera, electronic stability control and ADAS package. In Euro NCAP, the new Duster has received a 3-star safety rating.

In terms of performance, the new-gen Duster will be initially offered with petrol engine options in India. At a later date, strong hybrid options will also be introduced. CNG option could also be offered, something similar to the LPG option available across international markets. New-gen Renault Duster will take on rivals in the highly competitive 4.2m to 4.4m SUV segment. It could be launched at a starting price of under Rs 11 lakh.