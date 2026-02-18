Renault Duster Starts Arriving At Dealer Showroom For Public Display

Renault India has started showcasing the new 2026 Duster at dealerships across the country ahead of its official market launch. Instead of dispatching display units to all dealers at once, the company is following a rotational strategy — with each dealership getting the car for 2–3 days before it moves to the next location. This means interested buyers will need to check with their nearest Renault dealer to know exactly when the Duster will be available for viewing in their city.

Rotational Display Strategy

Dealers in select cities have already begun displaying the new Duster, allowing customers to experience the SUV in person before deliveries commence. Since the vehicle will only stay for a limited period at each outlet, Renault is encouraging customers to coordinate directly with dealerships for schedule updates.

Pre-bookings for the 2026 Renault Duster opened on 26th January 2026, with introductory pricing and priority deliveries reserved for early customers. Deliveries of non-hybrid variants are set to begin in March 2026, while hybrid versions are expected around the festive season.

A Comeback With Strong Brand Recall

Duster was Renault’s breakthrough product in India and played a major role in establishing the brand in the country. Now returning to the competitive 4.2m–4.5m SUV segment, the new model builds on that legacy with a more modern and feature-loaded package. The India-spec Duster retains its butch and muscular stance, boxy silhouette and high ground clearance of 212mm. Exterior highlights include:

– Clamshell bonnet with muscular creases

– DUSTER lettering on grille

– Eyebrow-style LED DRLs with reflector headlamps

– Large lower grille and silver skid plate

– 18-inch alloy wheels with 225-section tyres

– Panoramic sunroof

– Connected LED tail lamps

– 700L boot space

– Electric tailgate

Premium Cabin With Segment-Focused Features

Inside, the new Duster offers a dual-screen layout with infotainment and digital instrument cluster, fighter-jet inspired dashboard design and yellow contrast stitching across seats and steering wheel. Renault is targeting a 5-star safety rating for the new Duster. Key features include:

– Built-in Google with Maps integration

– Ventilated front seats

– 6-way powered seats

– 360-degree camera with 12 ultrasonic sensors

– Up to 17 ADAS features

– Auto climate control

– Soft-touch materials and elevated centre console

Powertrain Options

The 2026 Duster is based on the CMF-B platform with significant India-specific localisation. Engine options include:

– 1.0L Turbo TCe 100 (100 PS)

– 1.3L Turbo TCe 160 (163 PS, 280 Nm) paired with 6-speed DCT

– E-Tech 160 strong hybrid with 1.4 kWh battery

Renault claims the hybrid can achieve up to 80% city driving in EV mode under ideal conditions.

What Buyers Should Do

Since the display vehicle will only remain at each dealership for a short window, prospective buyers are advised to contact their nearest Renault outlet and confirm the viewing dates. With strong nostalgia, updated design and modern tech, the 2026 Duster is positioning itself as a serious contender in the mid-size SUV segment once again.