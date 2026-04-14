Renault Duster Techno+ Mid Variant Reach Showrooms – Walkaround Video

Renault Duster is probably the most anticipated car launch of 2026 and the wait seems to have been worth it. We say this because new Duster is vastly praised by SUV buyers and it thoroughly impressed us at the media drive in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. You can read more about it in our first drive review.

Lower variants have been reaching showrooms and we can see a Techno+ mid-spec variant in a detailed walkaround video by Area Of Interest. This variant sits below the top-spec Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition trims and packs most features many would need. Let’s take a closer look at everything offered with Duster Techno+ mid variant.

Renault Duster Techno+

In Duster’s variant-wise features, we can see that Techno+ is the most affordable ADAS-equipped variant. However, the “ADAS suite” with Techno+ is not as comprehensive as the ones seen with Iconic. Techno+ brings a host of features, technology and equipment than Techno, which is already a good VFM proposition to begin with, in the C Segment 4.2m to 4.5m SUV space.

Features Techno+ brings over Techno include larger 18-inch alloy wheels finished in a dual-tone appearance and 225-section tyres, an acoustic windshield, a larger 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster over Techno’s 7-inch TFT unit and then a bunch of basic ADAS suite including features like blind-spot warning, front parking assist and side parking assist, among others.

Pricing wise, Renault Duster Techno+ starts from Rs 15.29 lakh for MT and Rs 16.69 lakh for 6-speed DCT. Engine choice is limited to just one option, which is the 1.3L TCe 160 with 163 PS of peak power and 280 Nm of torque. Techno variant starts from Rs 13.49 lakh as it offers a 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT (TCe 100) config as well.

Most VFM Trim?

As standard, Techno and Techno+ offer a host of features, which makes them VFM for buyers. These include powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, LED fog lights, keyless go, push-button start, all-four auto up/down windows, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger, rear AC vents, front and rear armrest and more.

With DCT variants, Techno and Techno+ offer exclusive features. Some of these include higher centre console with e-shifter, cooled centre storage, electric parking brake with auto hold feature and paddle shifters. Even thought Techno+ is advertised with “ADAS” features, Renault India is giving more sophisticated ADAS features are only limited to top-spec Iconic trim.































