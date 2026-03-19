Renault Duster Variant Wise Features Compared – Which One Offers Most VFM?

While the base variant of the new-gen Duster covers all the essentials, a lot more exciting stuff is available with the higher trims

Renault recently launched the all-new Duster at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh. The SUV is available in trim levels of Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno Plus, Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition. To better understand the options available, let’s take a look at the variant-wise features of the new Duster.

New Renault Duster base ‘Authentic’ variant – Key features

2026 Duster base variant is available at a starting initial offer price of Rs 10.29 lakh. It has Eco LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and LED high mounted stop lamp. Also, LED reverse lamp, LED licence plate lights and LED turn indicators on ORVMs. However, the base variant misses out on LED front fog lamps, LED rear fog lamps, LED horizontal rear light bar and LED puddle lamps.

The base variant has a signature grille with DUSTER emblem and 17-inch steel wheels with wheel caps. It has front and rear skid plates, reinforced wheel arches and door side protection. Inside, the base variant has black seat upholstery with grey stitching. The upper dashboard has deep grey wrap and silver finish, whereas the door inserts use deep grey melange fabric and silver accents.

Other highlights include a centre console with sliding armrest, 2 cup holders, 60/40 rear foldable seats, glovebox illumination and coat hooks. Tech kit includes a 7-inch TFT driver display. New Duster base variant misses out on an infotainment screen. In its place, the SUV uses a stylized panel with a premium feel. Duster Authentic variant has manual air conditioning, rear AC vents and remote keyless entry. Also, tilt & telescopic steering wheel and a 12-volt socket on the front console.

Safety package is pretty robust with features such as six airbags, electronic stability program, traction control system, cornering stability control, rear parking assist, hill start assist, automatic headlamps, rollover sensor, follow me home headlamps and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Duster base Authentic variant is available in colour options of Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and Pearl White. It is being offered with only the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

New Duster Mid variants – Evolution, Techno, Techno+

Across exteriors, the Evolution variant gains LED rear fog lamps, LED horizontal rear light bar, roof rails with 50 kg carrying capacity, 17-inch ocean alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna. Inside, the Duster Evolution variant gains a 10.1-inch openR link multimedia system, 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless smartphone replication, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth.

Also included are features such as electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering mounted controls, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger and Type-C USB sockets at the front and rear. DCT variants get electric parking brake with auto hold and paddle shifters. Safety kit is enhanced with features such as cruise control, speed limiter and rear-view camera.

New Duster Techno variant has additional features such as full LED headlamps, LED front fog lamps and LED puddle lamps. This variant gains a panoramic sunroof, electric powered tailgate, automatic dual zone AC, connectivity suite, wireless smartphone charging and auto fold ORVMs. The Techno Plus variant has additional features such as 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch TFT driver display and acoustic windshield. Safety is enhanced with features such as blind spot monitoring, front parking assist and side parking assist.

Evolution and Techno variants of the new Duster have all three powertrain options. In addition to the 1.0-litre turbo petrol, these variants also have the 163 PS 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT. The Techno Plus variant is available with only the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with both transmission options. Starting prices of Evolution, Techno and Techno Plus are Rs 11.39 lakh, Rs 13.19 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh, respectively.

Duster top variants – Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition

New Duster Iconic variant has additional features such as leatherette upholstery and leatherette trims and wraps. Also included are features such as a 10.1-inch openR link multimedia system with Google built-in, front ventilated seats, powered driver and front passenger seats and lumbar support. This variant has a PM 2.5 air filter with AQI display, rain sensing wipers, 3 driving modes and 48 colour ambient lighting.

Another key upgrade for the Iconic variant is a comprehensive range of ADAS features. The Iconic Launch Edition focuses primarily on cosmetic enhancements. Key features include 18-inch adventure black alloy wheels, Himalayan inspired side embellisher and yellow decals and accents. Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition variants are being offered with the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. Prices start at Rs 16.59 lakh and Rs 16.79 lakh, respectively.

For budget-oriented buyers, the base Authentic variant of the new Duster offers a decent package with all the essential items covered. In case of buyers looking for VFM options, the Techno variant could be a good choice. Buyers who prefer premium tech features and enhanced safety can go with the top-spec variants.