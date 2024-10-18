Renault Electric Motorcycle Launch Price EUR 23K (Rs 21.2L) – 4.8 kWh, 110 km Range

With off-road-oriented design, Renault electric motorcycle, the Heritage Spirit Scrambler, weighs 137 kg and has a seat height of 800mm

Demonstrating its commitment to electric mobility, Renault just showcased Renault 4 E-Tech electric car at 2024 Paris Motor Show. While this electric car was quite a spectacle stealing all the spotlights, there were other vehicles showcased by Renault at the same stage.

Among these vehicles was an electric motorcycle called Heritage Spirit Scrambler. This is an electric scrambler-style motorcycle showcased by Renault that one can buy starting from EUR 23,340, which roughly translates to Rs 21.2 lakh. Pricing is steep for what it is, but it is a handmade product with very limited production. Let’s take a look.

Renault Electric Motorcycle

Apart from showcasing the Renault 4 E-Tech at 2024 Paris Motor Show, Renault also showcased a mini-caravan, an aeroplane, a water vehicle and lastly, an electric motorcycle. This was done in a bid to promote more startups and to set an example for other large carmakers to follow.

Renault electric motorcycle in question is called Heritage Spirit Scrambler, created by a French start-up company called Ateliers Heritage Bikes, based out of Poisy near Annecy city in France. Heritage Spirit Scrambler is a handmade and limited-production electric motorcycle that can be pre-ordered today and will be available in Spring of 2025.

There are two versions of Heritage Spirit Scrambler – Standard and a 50 version. Where pricing is concerned, 50 version starts from EUR 23,450 (Rs 21.2 lakh) and is limited to a top speed of 45 km/h to be eligible for AM driving license in Europe for individuals aged sixteen or above.

The Standard Heritage Spirit Scrambler, however, can go till 99 km/h of top speed and costs EUR 24,950. This version will require an A1 license or an extension of B196 car driving license. While the prices are high, this motorcycle could become a collector’s item as it is produced in very limited numbers.

Design and specifications

Design-wise, we can see a handsome neo-retro scrambler with great attention to detail. Which is expected of a limited edition vehicle. A small LED headlight unit with integrated LED DRLs, a single-piece ribbed design genuine leather seat, a wide handlebar with circular bar-end mirrors, a traditional fuel tank-like element and a battery pack below encased in a smooth panel.

Powering the motorcycle is a 4.8 kWh battery pack that is capable of powering a single electric motor placed in the wheel hub. This electric motor is rated to deliver 10 bhp of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque. Range promised on a single charge is 110 km. The total system kerb weight is 137 kg.

Components are all on the premium side. Renault electric motorcycle comes with USD telescopic front forks from WP, a rear mono-shock unit from EMC, and 17-inch aluminium wire-spoke wheels wrapped with scrambler-type knobby tyres from Heidenau. A 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc brake setup is complemented by Brembo brake callipers.