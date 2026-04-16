Renault ‘FutuREady India’ Strategy – 7 New Models, Top 3 Market Target By 2030

Renault Group has unveiled its new ‘futuREady India’ strategy, outlining an aggressive roadmap for growth in the country. The plan aims to strengthen Renault’s position in India while also using the market as a key hub for global operations. With this strategy, Renault is targeting India to become one of its top three global markets by 2030.

The announcement was made by Francois Provost, CEO of Renault Group, during his visit to India. The company highlighted that India represents a major growth opportunity and will play a central role in its next phase of international expansion.

Largest Product Offensive For India

As part of the futuREady India plan, Renault will introduce seven models by 2030, marking its largest-ever product expansion in the country. This lineup will span multiple segments, from compact cars to SUVs, and will include multi-energy powertrains such as petrol, hybrid, and fully electric options.

The recently unveiled new-gen Renault Duster will be a key product in this strategy. In addition, Renault showcased the Bridger Concept, previewing an upcoming B-segment SUV that will support both ICE and electric powertrains. These vehicles will be based on two new platforms – RGEP and RGMP, both designed to support flexible, multi-energy configurations depending on market demand.

Focus On Technology And Premium Positioning

Renault is aiming to move towards a higher value positioning in India. Future products will feature improved design, advanced onboard technologies, and enhanced connectivity features. The company is also focusing on a new digital and electronic architecture for its upcoming vehicles. Customer experience is another key area of focus. Under the Renault Forever program, the company will offer benefits such as 7-year warranty, along with improved service quality and ownership experience.

Renault Forever 7 year warranty program transferable to second owners pic.twitter.com/dvtxr2SE8r — RushLane (@rushlane) April 16, 2026

India As Global Tech And Export Hub

Renault is positioning India as a major technology and export hub for its global operations. The company’s Chennai facility, which now operates under full Renault ownership, will play a critical role in this transformation.

The Chennai engineering centre already employs around 6,000 engineers and specialists, working on vehicle architecture, software development, and lifecycle management. This facility will now contribute not just to India-specific products, but also to global programs. On the manufacturing side, Renault aims to leverage India’s cost competitiveness to expand exports. The company has set a target to generate Euro 2 billion (Rs 21,973 crores) in annual exports by 2030, including vehicles, components, and R&D services.

With futuREady India, Renault is clearly doubling down on the Indian market. The strategy combines new product launches, localisation, electrification, and export growth, positioning India at the centre of Renault’s global plans. Over the next few years, the success of this strategy will depend on how well Renault executes its new product lineup and strengthens its presence in an increasingly competitive Indian automotive market.