Renault Grand Koleos Unveiled – Specs, Features, Powertrains Detailed

Underpinned by Geely’s CMA platform, Renault Grand Koleos SUV has a lot in common with Geely Xingyue L mid-size crossover SUV

Renault has showcased the 3rd-gen version of its Koleos SUV at the ongoing Busan Motor Show 2024. It will go on sale as the Grand Koleos. The latest 3rd-gen Koleos is based on Geely’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. Geely has around one-third share in Renault’s Korea unit. Here’s the first official look.

Renault Grand Koleos Unveiled – Key details

Koleos has some relevance in India. First-gen Renault Koleos was introduced here in September 2011. It was later discontinued due to a lack of sales for sustenance. Around a decade later, test mules of 2nd Gen Renault Koleos were spotted multiple times in 2022. However, there was no further development.

Measuring 4,780 mm in length, the 3rd-gen model is the longest version ever of the Koleos SUV. That’s longer than the Tata Safari which is 4,668 mm long. In effect, Renault Grand Koleos will have a dominating road presence. With its crossover styling, Grand Koleos will be easily distinguishable on the streets.

Based on Geely Xingyue L SUV

When under development, Grand Koleos was internally codenamed the Renault Aurora 1 project. It was one of the two new SUVs that the French carmaker was developing in Korea. Grand Koleos does not have any linkages with any of the mainstream indigenous Renault models on sale globally. Second-gen Koleos was based on the CMF-CD platform, jointly developed by Renault-Nissan.

The 3rd Gen model, however, is based on Geely’s CMA platform which can also be seen with Volvo XC40. It is also in use with various other models including Lynk & Co vehicles. Renault and Geely have partnered in another venture named the HORSE Powertrain Limited. This entity focuses on design, development, production and sales of hybrid powertrain systems and components such as battery packs. In addition to the Grand Koleos, there will be multiple new SUVs that will be jointly developed by Geely and Renault.

Performance, Design and Features

Powering the Grand Koleos will be a hybrid powertrain, comprising a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and twin electric motors. Total power output will be 245 hp. Drive and terrain modes will be offered as standard. More specific details about the SUV’s performance are yet to be revealed.

Talking about exteriors, the core silhouette is familiar with the Geely Xingyue L SUV sold in China. Much of the sheet metal panels of Grand Koleos are the same as Xingyue L SUV. However, the front and rear sections have a unique look. For example, Grand Koleos has a new borderless grille and a unique design for the front and rear bumpers. Side profile is distinguishable with a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside, Renault Grand Koleos has three 12.3-inch screens. There’s the infotainment screen, the instrument console and a dedicated screen for the front passenger. The infotainment system supports 5G, OTA updates, video streaming and more. Other key features on the inside include leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wood and faux aluminium trim.

Renault Grand Koleos – India launch?

It is unlikely that Renault has any immediate plans to bring the Grand Koleos to India. For now, Grand Koleos will only be available in Korea. For the Indian market, Renault is readying the Duster and probably, Bigster SUVs. Renault is also planning some updates for its existing line-up in India. A new top-spec sporty version of Kiger SUV and an electric Kiger are under development.