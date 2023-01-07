Renault India Sales Dec 2022 Decline – Kwid, Kiger, Triber

Renault India has seen a YoY and MoM de-growth in the past month and sales were in the red through most months of CY 2022

Renault India sales in India have been lack-luster not only in the month of December 2022 but the French automaker has seen sales de-growth across most months during the calendar year 2022.

Renault India currently has the Kiger SUV, 7 seater Triber MPV and Kwid hatchback in its lineup while the Duster has been discontinued. The company has seen lower sales by 0.07 percent in December 2022 to 6,126 units, down from 6,130 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales also dipped 3.22 percent when compared to 6,330 units sold in Nov 2022.

Renault India Sales 2022

Sales through the calendar year 2022 stood at 87,118 units, down 9.14 percent from 95,878 units sold in Dec 2021. This was an 8,760 unit volume de-growth. Its market share also dipped to 2.23 percent.

The company opened the first 3 months of the year in the red to close Q1 2022 with a 26.59 percent degrowth to 23,205 units. This was against 31,608 units sold in Q1 2021.

Even as April 2022 sales dipped 12.13 percent, sales increased in May and June 2022 by 91.22 percent and 52.74 percent respectively to close Q2 2022 with a growth of 26.26 percent to 21,921 units, up from 17,362 units sold in Q2 2021. H1 2022 sales however, dipped 7.85 percent to 45,126 units from 48,970 units sold in H1 2021.

The next 6 months of CY 2022 saw the company suffer a de-growth except in the months of Sept and Nov 2022. This resulted in Q3 2022 sales falling 18.84 percent to 21,763 units from 26,816 units sold in Q3 2021.

The last quarter of the year however, ended with a marginal growth of 0.68 percent thanks to increased sales by 25.20 percent in Nov 2022. Sales in Q4 2022 stood at 20,229 units, up from 20,092 units sold in Q4 2021 relating to a 137 unit volume growth. H2 2022 saw a 10.48 percent YoY degrowth to 41,992 units from 46,908 units sold in H2 2021.

Renault India 2023 Plans

In 2022, Renault Koleos premium SUV and Arkana were spotted around Chennai. However, there are no indications of either of these two models being launched in India and testing could probably be for the CMF platform feasibility for future products, as a part of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Renault has plans to launch a new gen Duster, which will take on the likes of Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, etc in the compact SUV segment. Apart from that, Renault also plans to upgrade its major dealerships in big cities across the country and enhance its sales network from a current 500 touch points.

They also have plans to launch electric cars in India. A version of the Kwid EV is sold in China as the City K-ZE while it is also exported to France as the Dacia Spring. It was the 2nd most sold electric vehicle in France in 2022. It offers a range of 230 kms and is priced at 20,800 euros ($21,869) prior to government incentives.