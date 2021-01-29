Renault Kiger Accessorized RxZ Top Variant – First Look Interiors, Exteriors

Renault Kiger is based on the same platform as Nissan Magnite – Prices of Kiger have not been announced yet

Renault unveiled its latest sub-4-metre offering, the Kiger yesterday in Delhi. The event marked the global debut of the Kiger, which shares its platform with the Magnite from Nissan. Renault gave out some of the key specs and details of the crossover, however, trim-wise details are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.

During the unveil, Renault also mentioned that it will be offering 5 additional Packs to Kiger customers, which would include a combination of creature comfort features and visual enhancements. The 5 packs which were mentioned were Smart Pack, Smart+ Pack, SUV Pack, Attractive Pack and Essential Pack. We expect Renault to give out more details about each of these, as the launch draws closer.

During the unveil, while most of the show-cars were top-end trim (RXZ) versions of the Kiger; Renault had also displayed an accessorized show-car at the event, which blogger Bunny Punia captured for his YouTube channel.

The accessorized Kiger featured a front skid plate, colour-coded inserts for alloy wheels, chrome highlights on side cladding and chrome highlights under the headlamp units. Detailed list of accessories is also expected to get revealed in the coming days. Below is a video detailing one of the accessorized Kiger variants, credit Bunny Punia.

Key Specs

Kiger will be sharing its platform and majority of the powertrain with the Nissan Magnite. There will be two petrol engines on offer (no diesel option), which would include a 1 litre 3 cylinder naturally aspirated 71hp petrol motor for the entry level trims and a 1 litre turbocharged 100hp petrol unit for the top-end trims.

Transmission options would include 5-speed MT, AMT for the 1 litre naturally aspirated engine option and a 5 MT / CVT unit for the turbocharged 1 litre petrol mill. Renault has confirmed that the Kiger will offer the best in class fuel efficiency.

Competition

Kiger will be making a late entry into the heavily contested sub-4-metre SUV segment. Primary rivals of the Kiger will be products like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300, Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport and the Nissan Magnite.

Some key stand-out features on the Kiger could be its AMT offering on the entry-level trims, best-in-class fuel efficiency, multi-drive modes, and an aggressive price tag (provided that Renault plans accordingly).

Launch and Pricing

Launch of the Kiger is likely to take place towards the end of February or early March’21. Considering Renault’s track record of introducing aggressive pricing on their products, we believe that Kiger’s case won’t be any different. Pricing is expected to start around the INR 5.5 lakhs mark and go up to the INR 9.5 lakhs mark for the top-end CVT version (ex-showroom prices).